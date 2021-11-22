Toggle

Klinger
11/22/2021 2:56 PM

Social Scoop

Grant's Picks

Grant's take:  It’s awesome to see Bogle land on a solid team. The sport is better when this guy is behind the gate. 

 


Grant's take: Justin Hill is back and looking like he never left. 

 


Grant's take: Congrats to Talon! 

 


Grant's take: Some people just suck....

 


Grant's take:  Don’t forget Mini O’s is this week! 

 


Grant's take: Paris Supercross is coming up, and there are several other notable riders racing it.

 


Grant's take: I vote number one. You? 

 


Grant's take: No music, just the sounds of some MXGP guys flying by. 

 


ML's Picks

ML's take: This is what would happen if I attempted endurocross...except without the save.

 


ML's take: I will never complain about putting my bike on the stand again. Okay, that's a lie, I'm still going to complain. But these guys make me feel...inadequate.

 


ML's take:  I'm not sure, but I don't think they became best friends after this... Also, bring back the throat slit Phil!

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Vicki G sliding into the week like...

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Tom Pages is a madman.

 



Resnick's take: Roczen throwing some style into this quad.

 


Resnick's take: Jett following Roczen with the quad.

 


Resnick's take: AP Designs with another amazing paint job.

 


Resnick's take: Even with a slip-up, Hanny still has the most style.

 



