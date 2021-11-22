- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Grant's take: It’s awesome to see Bogle land on a solid team. The sport is better when this guy is behind the gate.
Grant's take: Justin Hill is back and looking like he never left.
Grant's take: Congrats to Talon!
Grant's take: Some people just suck....
Grant's take: Don’t forget Mini O’s is this week!
Grant's take: Paris Supercross is coming up, and there are several other notable riders racing it.
Grant's take: I vote number one. You?
Grant's take: No music, just the sounds of some MXGP guys flying by.
ML's take: This is what would happen if I attempted endurocross...except without the save.
ML's take: I will never complain about putting my bike on the stand again. Okay, that's a lie, I'm still going to complain. But these guys make me feel...inadequate.
ML's take: I'm not sure, but I don't think they became best friends after this... Also, bring back the throat slit Phil!
ML's take: That's an impressive turn down, damn...
ML's take: Quad up!
ML's take: Now that's a race!
ML's take: Kid takes it like a champ.
Klinger's take: Vicki G sliding into the week like...
Klinger's take: LEGEND STATUS!!! Thanks Zach!
Klinger's take: Again, thanks.
Klinger's take: People race WORCS so they don't have to do this kind of riding...
Klinger's take: Who's ready for SX!
Klingers's take: 420 for the win.
Klingers's take: That really got out of hand quick.
Klingers's take: Jed jumping to the big boy class.
Resnick's take: Tom Pages is a madman.
Resnick's take: Roczen throwing some style into this quad.
Resnick's take: Jett following Roczen with the quad.
Resnick's take: AP Designs with another amazing paint job.
Resnick's take: Even with a slip-up, Hanny still has the most style.