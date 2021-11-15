Toggle

Social Scoop 1

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 275 3 8 8 26 33 115 1

Klinger
11/15/2021 11:22 AM

Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's take: Supercross is creeping up and it's time to welcome team Nami back to the series!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dave Prater (@daveprater)

 


ML's take: So golf nerds, let's hear it, is Jettson up to par?

 


ML's take: Now that's commitment...and Weege is slightly jealous...

 


ML's take: What a move!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pete Fox (@foxpetefox)

 


ML's take: GOD DAMN A-RAY...Exit stage left straight into the fence...

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alex Ray (@alexray_87)

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Jettson x Ogio supplying the goods.

 


Resnick's take: Take a second to appreciate this Raha post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Colby Raha ( .colbyraha)

 


Resnick's take: That's a no for me dawg...

 


Resnick's take: Stoked to see Reed line up in Paris.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chad Reed (@crtwotwo)

 


Resnick's take: Congrats to the future Mr. and Mrs. Drake.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Febvre will replay this moment in his head for years to come...

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MXGP (@mxgp)

 


Grant's take: After all of the injury issues he has had over the past few years, I’m excited to see Herlings’ perseverance pay off. 

 


Grant's take: Don’t forget, there’s a new MXGP video game coming out soon! 

 


Grant's take: Don’t worry, he’s a professional... 

 


Grant's take: Awesome to see that Tallon has found where he belongs in the racing world. 

 


Grant's take: I’ve been alive for 24 years, and Valentino Rossi raced professionally for 21 of them. It’s surreal that he’s retiring. 

 


Grant's take: Happy birthday, Eli! I’m still adjusting to seeing him on blue. 

 


Grant's take: I’m convinced Taddy can do anything. 

 


Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Get you hyped for ski season. 

 



Ping's take: Good boy.

 


Ping's take: Swinkster.

 


Ping's take: Wondering what Albee is up to these days? About 20 feet in his paraglider.

 


Ping's take: Cool shot of a couple legends. 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Cooper turning EX into SX. 

 


Klinger's take: Nice huckabuck.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by bubbapauli (@bubbapauli)

 

Klinger's take: Bro's coming down the mountain.

 

Klinger's take: Get low!

 

Klinger's take: 

 

1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest