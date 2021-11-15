Social Scoop

Grant's take: Don’t worry, he’s a professional...

Grant's take: Awesome to see that Tallon has found where he belongs in the racing world.





Grant's take: I’ve been alive for 24 years, and Valentino Rossi raced professionally for 21 of them. It’s surreal that he’s retiring.





Grant's take: Happy birthday, Eli! I’m still adjusting to seeing him on blue.





Grant's take: I’m convinced Taddy can do anything.



