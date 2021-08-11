Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 274 3 8 8 26 33 114 1

Klinger
11/8/2021 11:26 AM

Social Scoop

M's Picks

ML's take: What in the hell...how??? The top MXGP guys make me want to just quit riding ever again. That's some serious skill right there.

 


ML's take: False neutral rules...not!

 


ML's take: My money is definitely on Randy, DO NOT DOUBT THE FASTEST MAN IN PIEDMONT!

 


ML's take: Red Bull gives you wings...sometimes...this was not one of those times.

 


ML's take: Raise your hand if dirtbikes have ever turned you into a pretzel like this gentleman.

 


ML's take: Suck it Ken Block. Turn up the volume to hear Travis Pastrana's commentary, ha.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: These guys are insane... 

 



Grant's take: Holy crap! Glad to hear both of the riders are okay! 

 


Grant's take: Not bad, but I think Justin should still let the TLD crew paint his race helmets haha.

 


Grant's take: Heart rate = elevated. 

 


Grant's take: Watching Herlings ride is such a treat. 

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: What goes up must come down...

 


Resnick's take: DEANO keeping the vibes alive.

 

Resnick's take: Bogle and Hartranft putting in the work.

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Searle getting going extreme enduro. 

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: “We really about this life” lol. 

 

Ping's take: Chicken always brought the colors

 

Ping's take: Ernies show was great... and we had to discuss this.

 

Ping's take: It’s funny because it’s true. Old people can’t sleep in. 

 


0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest