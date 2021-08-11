- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
ML's take: What in the hell...how??? The top MXGP guys make me want to just quit riding ever again. That's some serious skill right there.
ML's take: False neutral rules...not!
ML's take: My money is definitely on Randy, DO NOT DOUBT THE FASTEST MAN IN PIEDMONT!
ML's take: Red Bull gives you wings...sometimes...this was not one of those times.
ML's take: Raise your hand if dirtbikes have ever turned you into a pretzel like this gentleman.
ML's take: Suck it Ken Block. Turn up the volume to hear Travis Pastrana's commentary, ha.
Grant's take: These guys are insane...
Grant's take: Holy crap! Glad to hear both of the riders are okay!
Grant's take: Not bad, but I think Justin should still let the TLD crew paint his race helmets haha.
Grant's take: Heart rate = elevated.
Grant's take: Watching Herlings ride is such a treat.
Resnick's take: What goes up must come down...
Resnick's take: DEANO keeping the vibes alive.
Resnick's take: Bogle and Hartranft putting in the work.
Klinger's take: Searle getting going extreme enduro.
Klinger's take: Sick.
Klinger's take: Cody makes a great case for trials guy's throttle control.
Klinger's take: Nope.
Klinger's take: Shorty is a badass.
Ping's take: “We really about this life” lol.
Ping's take: Chicken always brought the colors
Ping's take: Ernies show was great... and we had to discuss this.
Ping's take: It’s funny because it’s true. Old people can’t sleep in.