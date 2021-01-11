Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
11/1/2021 11:49 AM

Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's take: Shimoda is looking pretty damn good early into this off-season!

 


ML's take: Little bit of a throwback here, but still crazy to watch.

 


ML's take: Last week, I threw in a clip of Toni Bou doing trials on an Adventure bike. This week, more Toni! But this time, he's a bit more human. See! Even the best go full spode sometimes.

 


ML's take: I'm getting the itch...

 


ML's take: I need some dunes in my life again.

ML's take: Congrats Maxime on the World Title! I wish more US teams went all out like this.

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Cody with a great Superman impression. 

Klinger's take: They are both dead. 

 


Klinger's take: Yes!

 


Klinger's take: That look over, hahaha!

 


Klinger's take: Shiiiii....

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: The Duo!

 



Resnick's take: Mondays coming at ya!

 


Resnick's take: Herlings is tough as nails...

 


Resnick's take: Hunter Yoder is an icon.

 


Resnick's take: The Roczen family nailed it this Halloween.

Resnick's take: If you ain't first, your last.

 

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Pretty sure it’s the guy doing a wheelie on an off-road vehicle down a city street. 

Ping's take: That’s how I do it.

 

Ping's take: Hear the Troy Stories episode yet? These are the trash can and tank costumes they talk about. 

 

Ping's take: Maddo lives right.

 


Extra Picks

Klinger's take: Like the most extreme version of yoga. 

 

Klinger's take: You said get close!

 

Klinger's take: Ska for life!

 

Klinger's take: Rebound might be a little fast. 

Klinger's take: The longest whiskey throttle in recorded history. 

 

