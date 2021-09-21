Toggle

Social Scoop 1

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 267 3 8 7 26 33 113 1

Klinger
9/21/2021 12:03 PM

Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

Michael's take: Someone needs to call a lawyer for that case…

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LYNXLACEY (@221lynx)

 


Michael's take: Ahh, Endurocross…the sport that’ll make anyone on two wheels question their life decisions.

 


Michael's take: The content from Red Bull’s Imagination this week has been a little nuts…

 


Michael's take: Find a motorcycle race that needs announcing, and you’ll probably find Jason Weigandt.

 


Michael's take: Evel Seely? Cole Knievel?

 


Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Maybe don’t do 80mph wheelies on a public street? Just a thought. 

 



Ping's take: Great interview with Ryan Dungey on the Whiskey Throttle Show. 

 


Ping's take: Teachable moment.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @moto_memess

 


Ping's take: Truth.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @moto_memess

 


Ping's take: Camping bois

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Dad (@thedad)

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Raha going HUGE!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Colby Raha ( .colbyraha)

 



Resnick's take: Insane what this kid is capable of.

 


Resnick's take: Tickle getting some SX testing in.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Broc Tickle (@broctickle)

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Bring on the next gen. 

 



GuyB's take: This is so cool. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ryan Dungey (@ryandungey)

 


GuyB's take: Ah, yeah, back when the beer and cig sponsorship money flowed like a river. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Davey Coombs (@dcracerx)

 


GuyB's take: Troy makes everything more colorful. 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: So sick.

 


Klinger's take: Drool. 

 

Klinger's take: Bikes on bikes. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chris Birch (@birchynz)

 

Klinger's take: Oh sheesh.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Josh Sheehan (@sheenyfmx)

 

Klinger's take: Just call him Rocky.

 

1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest