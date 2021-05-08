Toggle

Social Scoop 3

It's another week, and another round of Social Scoop. We'll take a triple helping, please.

GuyB
8/5/2021 12:13 PM

Social Scoop

Special Late-Breaking Picks

One of the all-time greats it calling it a career. Bravo, Valentino.

 

You know it's big news when F1 has to recognize.

 

Resnick's Picks

Raha going to the moon.

 

The boys are back in town.

 

Young Coop.

 

Craig enjoying his days at the farm.

 

Ryno enjoying his 86' 250.

 

GuyB's Picks

Jade has a cool project going.

 

There's an American in Europe...but he's behind the scenes.

 

MX and SX has nothing on the drama these guys can generate. Time to step up your game, boys. 

 

Chase getting in some Cali time during the downtime.

 

Here's a good goal.

 

Related: Chase Sexton Colby Raha Cooper Webb Ken Roczen Social Scoop Valentino Rossi
