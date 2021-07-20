Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 261 3 8 7 26 33 111 1

Klinger
7/20/2021 12:14 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: McGrath is down. Who else is?

 


Resnick's take: Which green machine would you choose?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges)

 


Resnick's take: Seely with the one-off all-black RS-12.

 


Resnick's take: Schock all the way!

 


Resnick's take: Alpinestars surprising Coldenhoff with a custom set of gear for his home race.

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Not sure what’s gnarlier. Getting landed on, or finishing the moto. 

 


GuyB's take: Glad you got to give it a shot. Glad you know when to call it. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kailub Russell (@kr_557)

 



GuyB's take: This is what has kept me coming back year after year. Trying to capture moments like this. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vital MX (@vitalmx)

 


GuyB's take: :)

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Every rider’s worst nightmare. 

 



Grant's take: Really digging the style of this post-race graphic Sexton posted. 

 


Grant's take: In case you were wondering what happened to Alex Martin this weekend. 

 



Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Did you catch X Games last week? 

 



Klinger's take: When you really want your bike super clean. 

 


Klinger's take: Things are getting spicy in the Great White North. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by John Kuzo (@jkuzo25)

 


Klinger's take: Jonny Walker making it look easy. 

 


Klinger's take: Sick bike, and baaaaaggy jersey. 

 


Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Dating tip?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tosh.0 (@tosh.0)

 

Ping's take: Who’s been here?

 


Ping's take: Surfercross is back!!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Surfercross (@srfrx)

 

Ping's take: That’s nice

 

Ping's take: Nicest retro build ever?

 

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest