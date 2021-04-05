Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 238 3 8 6 26 30 108 1

Klinger
5/4/2021 11:46 AM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Colt and Paul celebratory burnout. Congrats to these two Champions.

 


Resnick's take: And the third Champion. Justin Cooper takes the 2021 250 West Coast SX Championship.

 


Resnick's take: Seely letting it hang.

 


Resnick's take: AirTrix with an awesome custom helmet paint job for TP199.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: If you’ve ever wanted to grab some championship merch, here’s your chance as Cooper Webb is selling shirts, hats, and pint glasses. 

 



Grant's take: Speaking of Webb...congrats to the champ. 

 


Grant's take: Imagine getting to train at a place like this...

 


Grant's take: Jeremy is ready for outdoors!! So are we! 

 


Grant's take: Cody Webb’s skills on a dirt bike are just insane. 

 


Grant's take: I think everyone enjoyed watching the Lawrence brothers share the podium at SLC2. 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Champions doing champion stuff. 

 


Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Weird flex.

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Ricky rippin' on his "small" bike.

 


Klinger's take: Beaton with the beats and flowing locks.

 

Klinger's take: JJ is getting ready for the outdoors. 

 


0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest