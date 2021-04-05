Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Colt and Paul celebratory burnout. Congrats to these two Champions.





Grant's Picks

Grant's take: If you’ve ever wanted to grab some championship merch, here’s your chance as Cooper Webb is selling shirts, hats, and pint glasses.





Grant's take: I think everyone enjoyed watching the Lawrence brothers share the podium at SLC2.





GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Champions doing champion stuff.





Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Weird flex.





Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Ricky rippin' on his "small" bike.



