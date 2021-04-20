- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Resnick's take: Atlanta did McAdoo dirty but he proved to have the heart for racing.
Resnick's take: RV literally does it all.
Resnick's take: What are your thoughts?
Resnick's take: And we have take-off!
Resnick's take: Bummed to see that Chizz couldn't chizz. Get well soon!
Resnick's take: As always, Mookie with the kit.
Grant's take: Tis just a flesh wound!
Grant's take: An update from Blose.
Grant's take: Mondays...
Grant's take: Practice doesn’t always go as planned...
Grant's take: Ouch. Heal up, Jake.
Grant's take: McAdoo is one tough dude.
Grant's take: Jorge Prado is looking goooooood.
Klinger's take: Not even a passing thought of dabbing.
Klinger's take: Weimer with the fresh look on an old machine.
Klinger's take: With the motorcycle boom right now, lets get as many tracks open as possible!
Klinger's take: FXR with the strong gradient game.
Klinger's take: GuyB throwback shot.
GuyB's take: Oops.
GuyB's take: Cool footage...and lines.
GuyB's take: This was the craziest-looking crash I’ve seen...and one of a handful that Cameron experienced in ATL. This is high praise from RC.