Klinger
4/20/2021 1:23 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Atlanta did McAdoo dirty but he proved to have the heart for racing.

 


Resnick's take: RV literally does it all.

 


Resnick's take: What are your thoughts?

 


Resnick's take: And we have take-off!

 


Resnick's take: Bummed to see that Chizz couldn't chizz. Get well soon!

 


Resnick's take: As always, Mookie with the kit.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Tis just a flesh wound! 

 


Grant's take: McAdoo is one tough dude. 

 


Grant's take: Jorge Prado is looking goooooood.

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Not even a passing thought of dabbing. 

 


Klinger's take: Weimer with the fresh look on an old machine. 

 


Klinger's take: With the motorcycle boom right now, lets get as many tracks open as possible!

 



Klinger's take: FXR with the strong gradient game. 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Oops.

 


GuyB's take: Cool footage...and lines. 

 

GuyB's take: This was the craziest-looking crash I’ve seen...and one of a handful that Cameron experienced in ATL. This is high praise from RC. 

 



