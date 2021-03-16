Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
3/16/2021 12:15 PM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: T bone gone wrong.

Ping's take: Sand burnouts. 

 


Ping's take: Great shot of 6-time.

Ping's take: Godspeed, Mike. 

 


Ping's take: Well said, DB.

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: And with that, we have a new points leader.

 



Resnick's take: Take a ride in the dunes with Tom Parsons.

 


Resnick's take: Twitch with his new two-smoker.

 


Resnick's take: Congrats Hammaker on his first Main Event win!

 


Resnick's take: Too much talent in one video...

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Ouch...on the engine, and the lyrics. But bonus points for turning it into a sponsor plug. 

GuyB's take: Kenny keeping it real. Tuesday night might prove pivotal in the title chase.

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Cody Webb finds the best spots to be on struggle street. 

Klinger's take: The sound we all know so well. 

 

Klinger's take: Oh no. 

 

Klinger's take: What's with the PJs?

 

Klinger's take: Truth. 

 

Klinger's take: The other Stew crushing it. 

 

