Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
2/16/2021 5:21 PM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Been there. 

 


Ping's take: Full send. 

Ping's take: Worst start ever?

Ping's take: Coffee vibe goals. 

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Who else is on the Troll Train for this weekend?

 



Resnick's take: Take it slow.

 


Resnick's take: Everything goes with Magnesium.

 


Resnick's take: Ferrandis spinning laps around the legendary Goat Farm MX.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Awesome to see El Hombre getting better with each round.

 


Grant's take: It was also awesome to see Shane McElrath back out there! I’m expecting some strong rides out of him as the season goes on. 

 


Grant's take: Who’s looking forward to watching the 250 West riders take their first gate drop on Saturday?

 


Grant's take: Props to Max Sanford for pushing through the pain after taking this hit during qualifying.

 


Grant's take: Always cool to see the Dungey family at the races!  

Grant's take: Now this does NOT look fun. Jeez. 

 

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Bring on the West!

 

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Chad getting in some practice. 

Klinger's take: No translation needed. 

Klinger's take: Take a ride with Travis. 

 

Klinger's take: Off-road racing is hard enough, without bikes flying at you...

 

Klinger's take: Squad goals. 

 

