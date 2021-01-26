Toggle

Klinger
1/26/2021 9:45 AM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Lol.

 


Ping's take: When purse races go wrong.

Ping's take: Godspeed, Mike. 

 


Ping's take: Wow... I need this bike.

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Sheesh! 4th overall didn't come easy for Daniel Sanders in Dakar.

 



Resnick's take: Respect to DEANO for this.

Resnick's take: Unfortunate moment in the race for Roczen.

Resnick's take: Nice work Nichols!

 


Resnick's take: I could watch this over and over again.

 


Resnick's take: Ouch...

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Now that’s a good looking bike. 

Grant's take: Kyle Peters continues to dominate the Arenacross series. 

 



Grant's take: It’s so cool how Steve Matthes does this for privateers every year. 

Grant's take: Eli finally got his championship ring. 

Grant's take: Boy, do I miss seeing Jimmy Decotis line up behind the starting gate....

Grant's take: What a great start to the season for Justin. 

 


Grant's take: Holy crap, what an amazing photo by Cudby.

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Some days you’ve just gotta send it. 

GuyB's take: Gone too soon.

GuyB's take: Okay, this is funny. 

Photo


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Love the view.

 

Klinger's take: Classic.

Klinger's take: Every time I see a suspension I'm like, "Calm down, bro."

 

Klinger's take: Quinn Cody + 790 + Hare and Hound Racing = Madness

Klinger's take: Deano owned his mistake, but the internet will be the internet. 

