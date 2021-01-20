Toggle

Klinger
1/20/2021 9:10 AM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Stick it to them CC! Congrats on the win!

 


Resnick's take: Just a little huck-a-buck.

 


Resnick's take: JB 3 time season opening winner. Awesome ride Barcia!

 


Resnick's take: AP is here for business.

 


Resnick's take: Who else is a big fan of this race schedule? 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Looking good for round two. 

 


GuyB's take: Watching these guys go for it early in the 250 main was good stuff.

 



GuyB's take: Okay, this is funny.

 


GuyB's take: So good. I used to think I wanted to do that for a living. Now I’m happy to watch guys with actual talent do it. 

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: This was awesome to see!!

 


Grant's take: I was excited to see Jess Pettis race SX this year, but it sounds like he’s out for Houston 2 as well. He’s awaiting more results on his tweaked knee.

 

Grant's take: The wheel tap all of the 250 guys were doing at the end of this section was both awesome and somewhat nerve racking to watch all day long. 

 

Grant's take: If you’re into video games or streaming, the RaceFactory Gaming MX Simulator series is always a treat to watch/participate in. 

 

Grant's take: You can always count on BeeG to have an awesome illustration for all of the season’s biggest moments.

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Good to see some yellow out there. 

 

Klinger's take: This shouldn't be possible on that bike!

 

Klinger's take: A second place is still a great way to follow up the Dakar Rally victory. Yeah Ricky!

 

