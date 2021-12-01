Toggle

Klinger
1/12/2021 1:56 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Toby Price can literally fix anything...

 


Resnick's take: Cole Seely's GASGAS conversion came out sweet!

 


Resnick's take: Awesome concept! Had everyone double checking the race schedule.

 


Resnick's take: Take a lap with DEANO at the Baker's Factory.

 


Resnick's take: Now this is a heavy practice line-up.

 


Resnick's take: A few tips from AC himself lol.

 


Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Nihilo doing some really cool work.

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Bring it in ‘21.

 



GuyB's take: The countdown to Houston is on for everyone. 

 


GuyB's take: This might be the earliest we’ve gotten confirmation on the PC lineup before the season started.  

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Chase Sexton has a new deal with Monster Energy for ‘21. 

 



Grant's take: You think Coop will be saying something similar when they line up on Saturday? 

 


Grant's take: A track view of Jason Anderson taking a lap. Saturday can’t get here fast enough.

 


Grant's take: The ‘21 Arenacross series has already kicked off and defending champ Kyle Peters is looking very strong. 

 


Grant's take: Who remembers this crazy situation? 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Just a rad shot. 

 


Klinger's take: That's a lot of cleaning.

 

Klinger's take: Did not see that coming. 

 

Klinger's take: Some customization mid-race.

 

Klinger's take: When you are tired of overpriced designer clothes. 

 

