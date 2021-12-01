Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Toby Price can literally fix anything...





Resnick's take: A few tips from AC himself lol.





Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Nihilo doing some really cool work.





GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Bring it in ‘21.





Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Chase Sexton has a new deal with Monster Energy for ‘21.





Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Just a rad shot.