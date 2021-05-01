Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: We have all thought about it. Crazy to see how realistic animation is.





Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Glad to see Dylan back on the bike.





Grant's take: I feel the same way about 2020, Marc.





Grant's take: I’ll never get tired of “Dreams” being used as the song for edits.





GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: The countdown is on.





Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: No fear!

Klinger's take: So ready for MXGPs!



