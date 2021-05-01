Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

1/5/2021 1:45 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: We have all thought about it. Crazy to see how realistic animation is.

 


Resnick's take: Two Icons, two different sports. Daniel Racciardo giving AC some pointers. 

 


Resnick's take: Josh Hill is always pushing limits.

 


Resnick's take: OOF! Got very lucky on this one.

 


Resnick's take: Max Anstie looking strong for the 2021 Supercross season on his HEP equipped Suzuki.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Glad to see Dylan back on the bike. 

 


Grant's take: Jeez, Swap (from SwapMotoLive) is one tough dude. 

 


Grant's take: No one has been more dominate in Canadian Motocross than GDR Honda the past three years. 

 


Grant's take: That was close!!

 


Grant's take: New ride for Jonny Walker. I dig the look of the Beta.

 


Grant's take: I feel the same way about 2020, Marc.

 


Grant's take: I’ll never get tired of “Dreams” being used as the song for edits.

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: The countdown is on.  

 



GuyB's take: We’ll get our first peek at JB on the new bike later this week. 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: No fear!

 

Klinger's take: Bike-eating dunes. 

 


Klinger's take: Jesus! Commit or die, I guess?

 

Klinger's take: Hard enough on a trials bike...

 

Klinger's take: That white-gold-black-yellow combo is so good. 

 


Klinger's take: So ready for MXGPs!

 


