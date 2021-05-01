- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Resnick's take: We have all thought about it. Crazy to see how realistic animation is.
Resnick's take: Two Icons, two different sports. Daniel Racciardo giving AC some pointers.
Resnick's take: Josh Hill is always pushing limits.
Resnick's take: OOF! Got very lucky on this one.
Resnick's take: Max Anstie looking strong for the 2021 Supercross season on his HEP equipped Suzuki.
Grant's take: Glad to see Dylan back on the bike.
Grant's take: Jeez, Swap (from SwapMotoLive) is one tough dude.
Grant's take: No one has been more dominate in Canadian Motocross than GDR Honda the past three years.
Grant's take: That was close!!
Grant's take: New ride for Jonny Walker. I dig the look of the Beta.
Grant's take: I feel the same way about 2020, Marc.
Grant's take: I’ll never get tired of “Dreams” being used as the song for edits.
GuyB's take: The countdown is on.
GuyB's take: We’ll get our first peek at JB on the new bike later this week.
GuyB's take: Gutted at the early exit for Shorty in this year’s Dakar Rally. Bad gas.
GuyB's take: Oh, man. Good stuff from AJ.
GuyB's take: Just because.
Klinger's take: No fear!
Klinger's take: Bike-eating dunes.
Klinger's take: Jesus! Commit or die, I guess?
Klinger's take: Hard enough on a trials bike...
Klinger's take: That white-gold-black-yellow combo is so good.
Klinger's take: So ready for MXGPs!