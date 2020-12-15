Toggle

Klinger
12/15/2020 11:11 AM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Take a lap with Jett Lawrence at the Honda Test Track.

 


Resnick's take: Pierce Brown's 2021 race machine. 

 


Resnick's take: LACR takeover, Trophy Truck style.

 


Resnick's take: Justin Mulford putting in work for his latest FOX piece.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Oh, what could’ve been...

 



Grant's take: I’m typically not a huge fan of the blacked out Yamahas, but I’m digging Tonus’ bike for next year. 

 


Grant's take: This photo pops up in my feed every once and a while. One of best moto pictures ever. 

 


Grant's take: Bummer, Luke Clout won’t be back with the Australian Honda squad next year. 

Grant's take: Pit bike racing never fails to entertain!

Grant's take: As we get closer to the 2021 season, more and more sponsorship deals are getting finalized...

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: We’re starting to get that new season itch. 

 


GuyB's take: That’s a tasty morning whip. 

GuyB's take: Dang, Al. 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: The bike caught my eye, then the rider threw me back to high school. 

 


Klinger's take: Free extreme enduro skills clinic. 

Klinger's take: Electric "Yamaha" in action. 

Klinger's take: I was Team Tedesco back in the day. Remember those frames?

 


Klinger's take: This must have been so cool!

Klinger's take: The Seven Deuce Deuce is at it again. 

 


Klinger's take: Rad photos!

 

