Social Scoop

Ping's Picks
Ping's take: Ten-time on a 500...
Ping's take: Greg Schnell and James Hanson raising some money for a great cause... donate!
Ping's take: The SKDA guys at it again🤙🏼
Ping's take: Hell of a swing.
Ping's take: Bam bam/ Gas Gas/ TLD.
Resnick's Picks
Resnick's take: RC is back with PC!
Resnick's take: 2021 SX needs to hurry up.
Resnick's take: FBF at Zaca.
#fbf✌🏻
Resnick's take: How to stoke out your kids on Halloween.
Resnick's take: If you have $200k+ to throw around, Tomac may have something for you.
Grant's Picks
Grant's take: Jeremy sure does look good back on blue!
Grant's take: New team and race class for Shane McElrath in 2021. Next year will be a big “prove it” season for him.
Grant's take: This Halloween decoration is perfect for 2020...
Grant's take: Will anyone be able to beat this pup in 2021 SX? He looks pretty smooth to me.
Klinger's Picks
Klinger's take: I ride dirt bikes to avoid reading...
Klinger's take: Another MXGP'er calling it a career.
C'est avec une grande émotion que je mets un terme à ma carrière. J'ai dédié toute ma vie à mon sport, cela a fait de moi l'homme que je suis aujourd'hui. J'ai vécu une merveilleuse ascension en 2007 lorsque j'ai signé mon premier .contrat pro et remporté mon premier titre. Je suis tellement r .connaissant d'avoir pu me battre avec les meilleures pilotes du monde, gagné la .confiance des marques les plus prestigieuses, porté le maillot de ma nation durant onze années .consécutives et remporté cette épreuve. J'aime le challenge, la performance, la rigueur, ma volonté de donner le meilleur. J'ai .connu des moments de joie inégalables, j'ai mené les championnats du monde MX2 et MXGP, chanté la Marseillaise avec mon public, des émotions gravées, le sport unit tellement. Rempli d'humilité je vous remercie pour tout, je ne vous oublierai pas! #GP21 . It is with a great deal of emotion that I have decided to call «time» on my career. I have dedicated my whole life to my sport and it has made me the man I am today. I had a wonderful awakening in 2007 when I signed my first pro .contract and won my first title. It set me on a path I had dreamt of. I'm so grateful that I got to fight with the best riders in the world, gain the trust of the most prestigious .companies and brands, wear my nation's jersey for eleven .consecutive years at the Motocross of Nations and win the event. I love challenges, performance, hard work, and having the desire to give my best. I've experienced indescribable feelings of joy, I've led the MX2 and MXGP world championships, sang the Marseillaise with the public, and lived through strong emotions that have marked me forever. I also have the most unbelievable fans and I humbly thank every single one of them as well as every single person that helped or believed in me for the last fifteen years and more. Sport unites us. Now it is time for the next chapter. #GP21
Klinger's take: Back-to-back MXW Championships for Courtney.
Klinger's take: Two-strokes for president.
Klinger's take: Even the best has to turn the other cheek.
Klinger's take: Some more action from Romaniacs.
Klinger's take: This year's event was more like a cross between extreme enduro and rock climbing.
Klinger's take: Um, nope.