Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 193 3 8 6 25 30 96 1

Klinger
11/3/2020 12:25 PM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Ten-time on a 500... 

View this post on Instagram

Love this pic from Namur 1998 on the CR500... #namur #2strokes #motocross #mxracing

A post shared by Stefan Everts Full (@s72forever) on

 


Ping's take: Greg Schnell and James Hanson raising some money for a great cause... donate!

View this post on Instagram

@gregschnell63 and Team 58 Cancer Fight Update • As you know we’re running the San Antonio Marathon to raise money for @stjude Children’s Research Hospital • We’ve jumped to $1662 of our $10K goal quickly but there is a long way to go! • @imjesplayn had a great idea • Just think $1 per mile • that’s just $26.20 • Even 50¢ per mile for a total of $13.10 • Remember no amount is insignificant • smash the link in bio • it all adds up and helps to ensure “families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live” • we understand not everyone can donate and that’s why sharing this is just as important • the more that know the greater our impact • Thank You! 🙏🏼 Team 58 is @gregschnell63 @professor296 @imjesplayn @brent958

A post shared by James Hanson (@professor296) on

 


Ping's take: The SKDA guys at it again🤙🏼

View this post on Instagram

Adam Brooke sent us some shots of his YZ 🔥💪

A post shared by SKDA Graphics & Seat Covers (@skda.moto) on

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: RC is back with PC!

 


Resnick's take: 2021 SX needs to hurry up.

View this post on Instagram

First day back on SX today! 🤙🏼

A post shared by Christian Craig (@christiancraig) on

 


Resnick's take: FBF at Zaca.

View this post on Instagram

#fbf✌🏻

A post shared by @ zacastation on

 


Resnick's take: How to stoke out your kids on Halloween.

View this post on Instagram

Bumblebee and Optimus prime for Halloween!

A post shared by Todd Potter (@toddpotter1) on

 


Resnick's take: If you have $200k+ to throw around, Tomac may have something for you.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Jeremy sure does look good back on blue!

View this post on Instagram

First day back on a dirt bike since Pala National. Damn it man all I gotta say is wow 📸 @zoidphotos

A post shared by Jeremy Martin (@jeremymartin6) on

 


Grant's take: New team and race class for Shane McElrath in 2021. Next year will be a big “prove it” season for him. 

View this post on Instagram

Super excited for a great opportunity with the @mot .concepts team to kick off my 450 career! Let’s go 💪🏼

A post shared by Shane McElrath (@shanemcelrath_) on

 


Grant's take: This Halloween decoration is perfect for 2020...

View this post on Instagram

24 hours later and the zoom call from hell is ongoing... #2020 #halloween #zoom #socialdistancing

A post shared by Davey Coombs (@dcracerx) on

 


Grant's take: Will anyone be able to beat this pup in 2021 SX? He looks pretty smooth to me. 

 



Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: I ride dirt bikes to avoid reading...

View this post on Instagram

Another day done.. just gotta keep on working 👌🏼

A post shared by Toby Price (@tobyprice87) on

 



Klinger's take: Another MXGP'er calling it a career. 

View this post on Instagram

C’est avec une grande émotion que je mets un terme à ma carrière. J’ai dédié toute ma vie à mon sport, cela a fait de moi l’homme que je suis aujourd’hui. J’ai vécu une merveilleuse ascension en 2007 lorsque j’ai signé mon premier .contrat pro et remporté mon premier titre. Je suis tellement r .connaissant d’avoir pu me battre avec les meilleures pilotes du monde, gagné la .confiance des marques les plus prestigieuses, porté le maillot de ma nation durant onze années .consécutives et remporté cette épreuve. J’aime le challenge, la performance, la rigueur, ma volonté de donner le meilleur. J’ai .connu des moments de joie inégalables, j’ai mené les championnats du monde MX2 et MXGP, chanté la Marseillaise avec mon public, des émotions gravées, le sport unit tellement. Rempli d’humilité je vous remercie pour tout, je ne vous oublierai pas! #GP21 . It is with a great deal of emotion that I have decided to call «time» on my career. I have dedicated my whole life to my sport and it has made me the man I am today. I had a wonderful awakening in 2007 when I signed my first pro .contract and won my first title. It set me on a path I had dreamt of. I'm so grateful that I got to fight with the best riders in the world, gain the trust of the most prestigious .companies and brands, wear my nation's jersey for eleven .consecutive years at the Motocross of Nations and win the event. I love challenges, performance, hard work, and having the desire to give my best. I’ve experienced indescribable feelings of joy, I’ve led the MX2 and MXGP world championships, sang the Marseillaise with the public, and lived through strong emotions that have marked me forever. I also have the most unbelievable fans and I humbly thank every single one of them as well as every single person that helped or believed in me for the last fifteen years and more. Sport unites us. Now it is time for the next chapter. #GP21

A post shared by Gautier Paulin (@gautierpaulin) on

 


Klinger's take: Back-to-back MXW Championships for Courtney. 

 


Klinger's take: Two-strokes for president. 

 


Klinger's take: Some more action from Romaniacs.

 


Klinger's take: This year's event was more like a cross between extreme enduro and rock climbing. 

 


Klinger's take: Um, nope

 


0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest