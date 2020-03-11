Social Scoop

View this post on Instagram

@gregschnell63 and Team 58 Cancer Fight Update • As you know we’re running the San Antonio Marathon to raise money for @stjude Children’s Research Hospital • We’ve jumped to $1662 of our $10K goal quickly but there is a long way to go! • @imjesplayn had a great idea • Just think $1 per mile • that’s just $26.20 • Even 50¢ per mile for a total of $13.10 • Remember no amount is insignificant • smash the link in bio • it all adds up and helps to ensure “families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live” • we understand not everyone can donate and that’s why sharing this is just as important • the more that know the greater our impact • Thank You! 🙏🏼 Team 58 is @gregschnell63 @professor296 @imjesplayn @brent958