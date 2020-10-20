Toggle

Social Scoop 1

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
10/20/2020 1:12 PM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Slow is pro, right? 

 

Ping's take: This is where the phrase, “When men were men” came from. 

 

Ping's take: Get that wig tightened up... by Mike Healey!

 

Ping's take: Who needs a kickstand?

 


Ping's take: This is pretty cool... ok, Canada, I forgive you for Nickleback. 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Silly Season is on. 

 



GuyB's take: Love seeing everyone get behind Brian Moreau like this.

 


GuyB's take: As much as I like the one above, I equally dislike seeing FC Honda disband like this. 

We definitely didn’t see this announcement .coming and the term, “all good things must .come to an end”, just doesn’t seem fitting. After 22 years and 12 championships, we were forced to make the decision of closing down our race team. We were thrown a curveball in August by losing our title sponsor. We have worked tirelessly to try and find a replacement but given this unpredictable year, we ran out of time to get something put together. We would like to thank our staff and riders for being as understanding as they can be in this situation. Being forced to close our team doesn’t mean we lose the family we created and no matter where our next chapters take us, our bond will not be broke. Thank you to every team member, rider and their families who have .come through our operation- we truly .could not have done it without you. This sport requires a lot of sacrifices from more than just the rider and we have been lucky to have some amazing support systems behind our guys. A huge thank you to our fans! We feel extremely blessed to have so many people stand behind our team and riders through the good and the bad. The dedication and love we have been shown through the years is s .cond to none. Although we all are going our separate ways, please stop and say hi when you see us! Last but not least, so many great sponsors have supported us through the years. American Honda and Factory Connection have been there from the beginning and we .couldn’t have done this without them! Our hope is that you .continue to support those who supported us through the years to .come. Thanks for the memories everyone. To say we will miss you all is an understatement ❤️

GuyB's take: It’s been fun watching Clement through his career.

 


GuyB's take: Jagger got the holeshot on his dad. 

Get to debut the new kit before my dad ⭐️💙

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: An update from Glenn Coldenhoff after his crash at the MXGP of Flanders.

One tiny mistake, can have some big .consequences. Unfortunately it’s part of our sport. Lost the feeling in my arms the first moments after my crash but luckily it came back again after several minutes. We got everything checked here in Herentals and it turned out I have two .compression fractures in my back (vertebrae T3/T4). Sad to say this season is over, as I felt stronger than ever. I will keep my head up and focus on my r .covery from now. I have been here before and I know what to do to .come back to the form I had. I am looking with .confident towards the future and I can’t wait to be behind the gate again. Thanks to the medical crew on track. They handled the situation really professional and took great care of me. Also thanks to Toon Claes and his team in Herentals. And of .course my team, family, friends and everyone for the messages and support 🙏🏽 @standinggasgas @gasgas.official 📸: @jarnoschurgers

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Just casually jumping over a tree line... POV with Tyler Bereman.

 



Resnick's take: And the follow cam...

 


Resnick's take: Thoughts on Roczens latest set-up?

We .come back @kenroczen94 🔥

Resnick's take: Big day for the Star Racing Yamaha Team.

 


Resnick's take: Unfortunate to see this team go but at least they went out having fun.

Wide Clyde let that Dunlop glide🤘🏼

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Ryno living his best life. 

 


Klinger's take: If that was any other rider, I'd say the footage was sped up. 

 


