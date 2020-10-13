Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 187 3 8 6 25 30 92 1

Klinger
10/13/2020 5:24 AM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Just short... no pun intended. 

 


Ping's take: It’s private, but the Blackmore Ranch is amazing. 

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Roczen getting some seat time on the 21' Honda.

 



Resnick's take: It's a sad day for the Geico Honda Team. R.I.P.

 


Resnick's take: TB hopping around the Red Bull IMAGINATION course. Should be a unique event to watch!

 


Resnick's take: Coty Schock placed the all new 21" Honda 450 into the top 10. Impressive ride by this guy!

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Jeffrey Herlings is one of the most talented riders we’ve ever seen, but injuries have played such a large part in his career to this point. It’s tough to see. 

View this post on Instagram

I have decided to sit out the rest of the 2020 season. All year I been struggling with a recent injury on my foot and I believe it’s the best solution to get this fixed before I jump back on the orange machine, so will have surgery on that next week to hopefully be able to finally being able to ride a dirtbike again in 2 years without pain. The recent crash happend because my foot came off as I had to put my foot differently on the footpeg as I always had pain and thats why I went over the handlebars and crashed on my neck. On a other note the neck and back injury is fully healed. The last 2 years have been difficult, due to the foot I wasen’t able to perform at my best. I believe this can be fixed and that we will have bright years in front of us. For now I would like to thank all my sponsors and partners for believing in me and we will strike back in the future. 💪 @ktmfactoryracing @redbull @jumbo @oakleymotorsports @giampishow @milwaukeetool @hennekenskay @knmv_motorbond @dodgeram.nl @debrug.eu @iamspecialized @autoridderhof #josmaas

A post shared by Jeffrey Herlings (@jeffrey_herlings84) on

 



Grant's take: Whoa, I’ve never seen this photo before. Sweet. 

 


Grant's take: It’s really starting to look like this kid may be the future of the MXGP class...

 


Grant's take: Retired or not, it’s weird seeing Weston Peick on a Kawasaki. 

View this post on Instagram

👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼

A post shared by Weston Peick (@westonpeick) on

 

Grant's take: Uh oh....

View this post on Instagram

#crash # .corpion

A post shared by Ale Di Lullo (@aledilullophotography) on

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Moto dude in the making.

View this post on Instagram

@strictlywil .co 🍂🖤

A post shared by K. Baggett (@kel_baggett) on

 

Klinger's take: Well that looks like a fun day. 

 

Klinger's take: Dirt bikes for president! 2020 can't destroy everything, although it is trying. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The 125 Dream Race (@125.dream.race) on

 

Klinger's take: Here is a look at the grass track he was talking about. 

 

XXX's take: I miss everything in this photo - Mike Brown racing MX, legit Suzuki team on a rad bike, 661 boots, Alloy gear, Utopia goggles, legit HJC helmets...

View this post on Instagram

Mike Brown, High Point Raceway 2006

A post shared by Chris Hultner (@hultnerphoto) on

 


0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest