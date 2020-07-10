Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 185 3 8 6 25 30 92 1

Klinger
10/7/2020 3:23 PM

Social Scoop

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Braap. 

 


GuyB's take: Yeah, Mitchell. 

 


GuyB's take: So bummed. But my friend Chris shot some amazing photos of EVH back in the day. 

 


GuyB's take: I wish more of “everything else” in life could be like this. Race hard on the track, fist bump when you’re done.

 



Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Major bummer to hear Red Bull Straight Rhythm is cancelled.

View this post on Instagram

I can’t believe it’s already been a year!! @redbull Straight Rhythm was a great time I’ll never forget

A post shared by Cole Seely (@coleseely) on

 



Resnick's take: If you've seen this set up at Cahuilla Creek then you know Coty Schock is an animal on a bike.

View this post on Instagram

It’s been done😏 the new 21 is badass 👊🏻 #schock🚀 #cahuilla #crf450r

A post shared by Coty Schock (@cjschock_75) on

 


Resnick's take: Anstie proving what he is capable of.

 


Resnick's take: On board with AC through the chaos of the first turn.

View this post on Instagram

Just trying to get into some clean air! Captured on my @gopro #Hero9.

A post shared by Adam Cianciarulo (@adamcianciarulo) on

 


Resnick's take: Nichols is back on the horse.

 



Resnick's take: When the dirt is just too good, you take a face sample of it for later.

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Mookie on orange and Webb stirring the pot. 

View this post on Instagram

Another day😎

A post shared by Ma .colm Stewart (@malcolmstewart) on

 


Klinger's take: Love the way trackers look. 

 



Klinger's take: You'll figure it out, Shorty. 

 


Klinger's take: That secret oil spay device worked a little too good. 

 


Klinger's take: Seewer is having a stand out year for sure. 

View this post on Instagram

🎥 @101.vp @mattguada101

A post shared by Jeremy Seewer (@jeremyseewer91) on

 


Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Bummed this isn’t happening this year. 

View this post on Instagram

One year ago ⚔️ @redbull #straightrythm @canonusa @customslr

A post shared by Spencer Owens Imaging (@spencerowens_) on

 

Ping's take: The dreaded popsicle stick. You hate to see it.

View this post on Instagram

If you aren't following @girlswhocanskate you're fucking up • • • • • • • • • Submission: @aurora_9012

A post shared by America's Got No Talent (@americasgotnotalent) on

 


Ping's take: The Vital MX test crew getting a group shot on the Whiskey Throttle Show set. 

 

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest