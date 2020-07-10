- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
GuyB's take: Braap.
GuyB's take: Yeah, Mitchell.
GuyB's take: So bummed. But my friend Chris shot some amazing photos of EVH back in the day.
GuyB's take: I wish more of “everything else” in life could be like this. Race hard on the track, fist bump when you’re done.
Resnick's take: Major bummer to hear Red Bull Straight Rhythm is cancelled.
Resnick's take: If you've seen this set up at Cahuilla Creek then you know Coty Schock is an animal on a bike.
Resnick's take: Anstie proving what he is capable of.
Resnick's take: On board with AC through the chaos of the first turn.
Resnick's take: Nichols is back on the horse.
Resnick's take: When the dirt is just too good, you take a face sample of it for later.
Klinger's take: Mookie on orange and Webb stirring the pot.
Klinger's take: Love the way trackers look.
Klinger's take: You'll figure it out, Shorty.
Klinger's take: That secret oil spay device worked a little too good.
Klinger's take: Seewer is having a stand out year for sure.
Ping's take: Bummed this isn’t happening this year.
Ping's take: The dreaded popsicle stick. You hate to see it.
Ping's take: The Vital MX test crew getting a group shot on the Whiskey Throttle Show set.
Ping's take: Nate holding on for dear life.
Ping's take: This was a good year for YOT... these boys were good.