Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Ping's take: Shot on film... took legit talent.
Ping's take: Cue the circus music.
Ping's take: Sneaky.
Ping's take: Captain Bixler, from my department, is Blake Baggett’s cousin. Working the El Dorado Fire.
GuyB's take: I spent a lot of years shooting freestyle BMX, and this is still so cool to see.
GuyB's take: I will just leave this right here. I would also yes but we will know one way or the other by tomorrow morning.
GuyB's take: Some crashes seem to go on forever. This had to be one of them. Glad it wasn’t worse, Broc.
GuyB's take: Shots like this are one of the reasons why I still love going out every weekend to try and capture something cool. Oh, and the kid is on fire.
Resnick's take: You need to appreciate the custom painted lids of the outdoors.
Resnick's take: Two broken wrists and she still pulls this. Vicki Golden respect to you.
Resnick's take: AP knows how to do MERICA right.
Resnick's take: Heavy crash for Bowers and he still gets up and continues on.
Resnick's take: We all wish we had a set of suspension like this.
Resnick's take: AC with a CLEAN set-up.
Grant's take: Ouch!
Grant's take: Lance Kobusch has decided to hang it up. I wish him the best of luck in whatever he decides to do next.
Grant's take: Throwing it back to 1991.
Grant's take: Excuse me, what?!
Grant's take: Awesome view of the last lap battle between Martin and Ferrandis.
Klinger's take: Looks good to me.
Klinger's take: Little Townley getting after it!
Klinger's take: Stay low.
Klinger's take: Line choice is key.
Klinger's take: Nope, nope, and nope.