Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
9/22/2020 8:51 AM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Shot on film... took legit talent. 

View this post on Instagram

Greg Albertyn and Mike LaRo .co at Gatorback in 1995.

A post shared by Chris Hultner (@hultnerphoto) on

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: I spent a lot of years shooting freestyle BMX, and this is still so cool to see.

View this post on Instagram

Cuttin it close 🎯 ⚔️

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges) on

 

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: You need to appreciate the custom painted lids of the outdoors.

 


Resnick's take: Two broken wrists and she still pulls this. Vicki Golden respect to you.

 


Resnick's take: AP knows how to do MERICA right.

View this post on Instagram

🇺🇸🇺🇸

A post shared by Aaron Plessinger (@aaronplessinger_7) on

 


Resnick's take: Heavy crash for Bowers and he still gets up and continues on.

 


Resnick's take: We all wish we had a set of suspension like this.

View this post on Instagram

Bronze x Blk x Candy Red Season 20 500 EXC-F Suspension p/c @ridgebenben

A post shared by BLEACH (@bleach_designwerks) on

 



Resnick's take: AC with a CLEAN set-up.

View this post on Instagram

A few more from the weekend. 🤘🏼

A post shared by Adam Cianciarulo (@adamcianciarulo) on

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Ouch!

View this post on Instagram

This is what ended my day on Saturday 😬👎🏻

A post shared by Cameron (@cameronmcadoo) on

 


Grant's take: Lance Kobusch has decided to hang it up. I wish him the best of luck in whatever he decides to do next. 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Looks good to me. 

 


Klinger's take: Little Townley getting after it!

 


