Social Scoop

Ping's Picks
Ping's take: This is how you grow the sport.
Ping's take: Want a dog?? Jessy Nelson’s wife giving you your chance to do some good and get a best friend.
View this post on Instagram
INCREDIBLE NEWS ! ! ! ! 🥳 🥳 🥳 After 8 long months of waiting, we FINALLY have a way to start getting @slaughterhouse_survivors dogs here to the US!! The only problem, we need help to do so! Before COVID, SHS was able to have volunteers .come out and help with the pups at the safe house, then fly them to whichever rescue partner they were going to in either the US or UK. Now since flights have been canceled for months the only way out is through cargo, which is expensive and it’s looking like flight volunteers won’t be available for a while. The girls at SHS have been going through obstacle after obstacle at this point, even dealing with a caved in roof at the safe house! With flights not going out they are currently packed in the safe house with 450 animals, which is only supposed to hold 250. It’s imperative we start getting these dogs out now, especially with winter .coming around the .corner they need to get the roof fixed which is currently above these bigger dogs kennels before it puts all the dogs in the safe house’s lives in critical danger. We are hoping to start by helping 5 of them get their freedom flights, and then hopefully be able to increase that number if we are able to raise the funds. I created a Gofundme to pay the transportation .costs for these initial 5 (swipe right) the link is in my bio! If you want you want to read a little more about this rescue and mission I went into quite a bit of detail in the fundraiser bio. Thank you so much for your love and support, we .couldn’t do this without you! 😩🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️ ALSO of the 5 flying out, 3 of them are up for adoption!!! Otto, Caesar, and Raven (Swipe right to take a look!) They were all rescued together from a slaughterhouse in June by SHS, I added a video from their rescue in the last slide. DM me if your interested!
A post shared by Emily Everett-Nelson (@emilyeverettnelson) on
Ping's take: Amazing food and part-owner by several in the Moto industry!
Ping's take: Love this shot of Huffy and Pedro.
Resnick's Picks
Resnick's take: He is back!
Resnick's take: How fast could you do this?
Resnick's take: Starts could use some work but the effort is there.
Resnick's take: This is a strong combo.
Resnick's take: Bogle hitting the ground (and tree) hard.
Grant's Picks
Grant's take: Some pics are worth 200 tries before you get it right. Sick shot.
Grant's take: This whip from Barcia was N A S T Y.
Grant's take: Oof.
Grant's take: Sending it!
Grant's take: Christian out here living his best life! Hahaha.
GuyB's Picks
GuyB's take: So are a lot of us. 2020? Bleh. There are better days ahead.
GuyB's take: The smile says it all. Congrats, Brandon.
GuyB's take: Nope, not all sunshine and rainbows. But that’s why it’ll be sweeter when things get turned around.
GuyB's take: Hmm...this was a trick bit we spotted the other day for those if you who run a heart rate watch on the bars.
Klinger's Picks
Klinger's take: This is what happens to video guys on the other side of the lens.
Klinger's take: Great shot, but I'm not sure the GoPro appreciates it.
Klinger's take: Why though?
Klinger's take: All right, then.
Klinger's take: Jarvis being Jarvis.