Social Scoop

8/18/2020 10:08 AM

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: AC trying to join the freestyle game.

View this post on Instagram

Get rich or die tryin

A post shared by Adam Cianciarulo (@adamcianciarulo) on

 


Resnick's take: Sexton looking good in his new gear.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: It was just a tad deep out there during the first part of the day on Saturday. 

 



Grant's take: Dang, Cole! 

View this post on Instagram

Had to grab 4th to make it through the whoops! Vc @dylan

A post shared by Cole Seely (@coleseely) on

 


Grant's take: Hopefully you’re recovering all right, Jalek. Concussions suck. 

 


Grant's take: A sick bike build for an NFL Legend (Marshawn Lynch). 

View this post on Instagram

@beastmode Edition #2

A post shared by Daniel Castloo (@mohead25) on

 


Grant's take: One of the scariest crashes/near misses I’ve seen in a long time. 

 




Grant's take: Coop looking like Darth Webb on the starting line.

 

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Getting set. 

View this post on Instagram

Spare engines loaded in the truck... ready for @promotocross

A post shared by Jeremy Albrecht (@jbonejgr) on

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: I don't always like retro bikes, but when I do, they look like this.

View this post on Instagram

The TWENTY20 SR500⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Taking cues from another SR masterpiece by @jeremy.tagand

A post shared by Deus Ex Machina (@deuscustoms) on

 

Klinger's take: The true universal language!!!

 

Klinger's take: Practice makes perfect.

View this post on Instagram

Gotta practice those heel clickers on any size bikes 😅 KTM STACYC Electric Bike 💨 @ktmusa

A post shared by #Marvin Musquin #25 (@marvinmusquin25) on

 

Klinger's take: He cleaned it and crashed at the same time. 

View this post on Instagram

Triple backflip! #motocross #fmx #monsterenergy #nitrocircus

A post shared by Josh Sheehan (@sheenyfmx) on

 

Klinger's take: Eat your heart out, NASCAR. 

View this post on Instagram

@jcrhonda crew hard at work during a full service at pit 7 #innout

A post shared by Ricky Brabec (@rickybrabec) on

 


