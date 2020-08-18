- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Resnick's take: AC trying to join the freestyle game.
Resnick's take: Sexton looking good in his new gear.
Resnick's take: Josh Hill going for it...
Resnick's take: Bowers having some fun in the dunes.
Resnick's take: Geico Honda sure has a full house this season.
Grant's take: It was just a tad deep out there during the first part of the day on Saturday.
Grant's take: Dang, Cole!
Grant's take: Hopefully you’re recovering all right, Jalek. Concussions suck.
Grant's take: A sick bike build for an NFL Legend (Marshawn Lynch).
Grant's take: One of the scariest crashes/near misses I’ve seen in a long time.
Grant's take: Coop looking like Darth Webb on the starting line.
GuyB's take: Getting set.
GuyB's take: Oof.
GuyB's take: Virtual CNC fun.
GuyB's take: Old school history update for the kids.
Klinger's take: I don't always like retro bikes, but when I do, they look like this.
Klinger's take: The true universal language!!!
Klinger's take: Practice makes perfect.
Klinger's take: He cleaned it and crashed at the same time.
Klinger's take: Eat your heart out, NASCAR.