Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Resnick's take: Who else is tuning in for FMX Fite Klub?
Resnick's take: Up and over and still saves it...
Resnick's take: Brett Cue got off easy with this one.
Resnick's take: Just like that, Coldenhoff puts the GasGas up on top.
Resnick's take: Yellow plates always look good. Romano's weapon for LL.
Ping's take: Rare photo... awesome look.
Ping's take: Wait, what? Reedy is racing off-road?
Ping's take: Fun test!
Ping's take: Wish I had this talent.
Grant's take: I’m digging Benny’s privateer setup for the National season!
Grant's take: Dylan Wright, a rookie, absolutely dominated the 450 class up in Canada this past weekend.
Grant's take: Doesn’t matter the conditions, Jalek is gonna get his motos in.
Grant's take: One of my favorite photos that I’ve seen recently.
Grant's take: Jess Pettis is another rider who looked at the top of his game this past weekend in Canada. He won the overall of the 250 class.
Grant's take: If you’re into his music, Adam Enticknap has a new song out.
GuyB's take: It’s fun to see what champions get geeked about, and this is definitely geeked-worthy.
GuyB's take: Washougal is where I saw my first-ever MX race. I’m stoked we’re going back, but it’ll be unusual without fans.
GuyB's take: That race day smile.
GuyB's take: Quarter-pipe stuff is still mind-bending.
Klinger's take: I like the way you think, Ginger Billy.
Klinger's take: And we call that a splatter.
Klinger's take: That's fun.
Klinger's take: Save of the year.
Klinger's take: Up close and personal.
Zesiger 112
7/28/2020 12:11 PM