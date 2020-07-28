Toggle

Social Scoop 1

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 157 3 8 6 22 30 83 1

Klinger
7/28/2020 11:42 AM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Who else is tuning in for FMX Fite Klub?

View this post on Instagram

Post practice session fun following @jarrydmcneil and @tylerbereman before we head to #fmxfiteklub

A post shared by Cole Seely (@coleseely) on

 



Resnick's take: Up and over and still saves it...

View this post on Instagram

It’s Saturday time to get squirrelly! 🐿 @chrisy_d118

A post shared by Connor Ericsson (@buttery_films) on

 


Resnick's take: Brett Cue got off easy with this one.

View this post on Instagram

#failfriday 🤦‍♂️ Check out the new vlog! #linkinbio 🎥: .colt801

A post shared by Brett Cue (@bq365) on

 


Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Rare photo... awesome look.

 


Ping's take: Wait, what? Reedy is racing off-road?

 


Ping's take: Fun test!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vital MX (@vitalmx) on

 


Ping's take: Wish I had this talent.

 



Grant's Picks

Grant's take: I’m digging Benny’s privateer setup for the National season! 

 



Grant's take: Dylan Wright, a rookie, absolutely dominated the 450 class up in Canada this past weekend. 

 


Grant's take: Doesn’t matter the conditions, Jalek is gonna get his motos in. 

View this post on Instagram

RAIN OR SHINE 🥶

A post shared by Jalek Swoll (@js352) on

 


Grant's take: One of my favorite photos that I’ve seen recently. 

View this post on Instagram

The @joshhansen100 dip... #swapmotolive #sml #motocross #livn100

A post shared by Swapmoto Live (@swapmotolive) on

 


Grant's take: Jess Pettis is another rider who looked at the top of his game this past weekend in Canada. He won the overall of the 250 class. 

 


Grant's take: If you’re into his music, Adam Enticknap has a new song out. 

View this post on Instagram

Let Me Ride- 7deucedeuce Streaming All Platforms NOW 🤙🏼

A post shared by 7deucedeuce - Adam Enticknap (@the722) on

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: It’s fun to see what champions get geeked about, and this is definitely geeked-worthy.

 



GuyB's take: Washougal is where I saw my first-ever MX race. I’m stoked we’re going back, but it’ll be unusual without fans. 

 


GuyB's take: That race day smile. 

View this post on Instagram

R A C E D A Y 😃🦁🤙🏽 @standinggasgas @gasgas.official

A post shared by Glenn Coldenhoff 🇳🇱 (@hoff259) on

 


GuyB's take: Quarter-pipe stuff is still mind-bending. 

View this post on Instagram

The Quarterpipe graph goes as follows.. 📈📉 repeat 😂 📱 @chaddy_witcz

A post shared by TB653 ™️ (@tylerbereman) on

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: I like the way you think, Ginger Billy.

 


Klinger's take: And we call that a splatter. 

 

1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest