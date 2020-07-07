Toggle

Klinger
7/7/2020 6:05 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Jeremy Martin putting in the work with FC.

 


Resnick's take: Coldenhoff's set-up always looking good!

 


Resnick's take: What else will 2020 bring us...

@kauanformiguinha119 again 😳😂 . . . #mxsim #mxsimstyle #moto #motofails #mx #sx

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Yeah, Chase. 

 



GuyB's take: From zenmaster Dave O. 

🤔... #peace✌️☮️🇺🇸

GuyB's take: DV has good taste in photos. 

📷 @guybmoto @vitalmx. Thursday at @glenhelenraceway...

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Damn, Shorty, nice bike. 

 


Grant's take: Looks like COVID will have a noticeable impact on the lineup for the Canadian Motocross Nationals. 

It's TRUE! @dakotaalix has announced that he will not be .coming to Canada with the closed borders as it makes things .complicated. Sad news as Covid has been tough on many! Sky racing had not even meet Dakota as we where scheduled to test at the end of March in California when things went sideways and everything was shutting down, tracks closing etc. So now Sky is looking for a top rider to fill in for Dakota. Thanks to @gopherdunes for allowing Sky Racing to test and quarantine before the first round of the @triplecrownseries See everyone at the races! @skyhel .copters @transcanadamotorsport @canadiankawasaki @fxr @bludlubricants @mikametals @dt1filtersusa @ridedunlop @superior_suspension_settings @vestaproperties @parkridgehomes #midholdings @ssidecals @motoseat @lrxperformance @work .connection @yoshimura_dirt_racers @acerbisusa @tusk_powersports @rideengineeringinc #suterclutch

Grant's take: More injury news... Mitch Oldenburg completely tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus. 

 


Grant's take: I love the look of this.

 


Grant's take: Now that’s fast...

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: The face you make when you finally hit the BIG jump on the track...

 


Klinger's take: Red, white, and blue... with some aloha vibes.

Red. White. & Blue ! 💥#thankyouforyoursupport

Klinger's take: That really got out of hand, quick. 

Stunts! @christiandresser

