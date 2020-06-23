Toggle

Klinger
6/23/2020 11:52 AM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Seven years later and well deserved Tomac.

 

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: So stoked to see Eli achieve the missing piece in his championship collection. He was solid throughout both halves of the season. 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: The 250 class is always more exciting. 

Whoa! 🎥 LIVE Presented by @StateOfSport #SXFinals #SupercrossLIVE

Klinger's take: Haaker stayin' busy. 

@gforcejarvis level 6.9 VC @leddy474

Grants's Picks

Grant's take: This is absolutely sick. 

@gopro stuff 🔥🙌🏽

Grant's take: Martin’s thoughts on winning 450 Rookie of the Year. 

 


Grant's take: Favorite throwback shot I saw this past week. 

 


Grant's take: It was a solid season for Enzo Lopes!

The level of focus required to finish the season after dislocating your shoulder is high. @enzolopes did it with only 4 days rest earning him 5th overall in the championship! Bright future for ‘the kid’ and we are proud to be the best finishing Privateer team! Thank you Enzo and all our team sponsors! #clublife. @clubmx @atvs_and_more @jeffery_homes @fxrmoto @tripackpallets @hoosiertire @zmaxraceproducts @mtmx406 @skda.moto @shoeihelmetsusa @twisteddevelopmentracing #wohletzlawofficePA @zekepayne76 @westwoodsapparel @Vpracingfuels @rimspluswheels @mikametals @DT1filtersusa @flomotorsports @nihil .concepts @fmf73 @hinsonracing @gaerneusa @jepistons @acerbisusa @guts_racing_inc @ogio_powersports @fcpracing @engineice #J&BPallet @tamer_holeshot_hookup @recmx #ctrmotorsports #clubmx #fxrmoto #fxrracing #zmax #hoosiertire #shoei #shoeihelmets #rpwheels #rpathletes #skda #flomotorsports #hinson #acerbis #gutsracing #ogio #fmfpower #nihilotribe #hinsondomination #makinpower #fueledbyvp

Grant's take: Justin Barcia’s thoughts on the season. 

The biggest thing I have learned over the years in racing is that there are always massive highs and lows. First half of the season was a high and last half was a massive low. With that being said, I have definitely learned how to .control the lows better mentally. This supercross season was my best finish in the premier 450 class with a top five overall. I truly believe next year will be even better for me and I’m already thinking about next year’s supercross, how I can improve and what I can put in place to achieve my full potential. I have no idea what the future holds for me in SX or what type of motorcycle I will be racing next year but I’m excited for the challenges ahead and ready to finish out the 2020 year stronger than ever. I want to thank my lovely wife @amberrosebarcia for going above and beyond this year and working so hard! My parents, @drfeelgoodmx , my trainer @tomdanielson @cinchcyclin .coaching and my mechanic @longhorn301 and everyone single one of my sponsors who .continue to support me on my journey. To all of my amazing fans...racing just isn’t the same without you and I cant wait to have you guys back at the races!!!! @alpinestars @araiamericas @monsterenergy @ .cottmotosports @ .cottsportsusa @bikeon .cott @zippspeed @fabriccycling @jessejamez4five0 @kdayinthelife @tld_moto @weareproze

Grant's take: Guess who’s back? Back again? 

YES. WE. ARE. BACK 👊🏼

