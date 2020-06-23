- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Resnick's take: Seven years later and well deserved Tomac.
Resnick's take: Congrats to Jo Shimoda for rookie of the year.
Resnick's take: Ferrandis celebrating in the parking lot.
Resnick's take: Lawrence brothers with a mid-moto whip off.
Resnick's take: Going to miss this guy lining up on the gate.
GuyB's take: So stoked to see Eli achieve the missing piece in his championship collection. He was solid throughout both halves of the season.
GuyB's take: That about sums it up. Onward to the Nationals.
GuyB's take: Oh man...throwing it in the wayback machine for me.
GuyB's take: Okay, Utah, thanks for all the singletrack.
Klinger's take: The 250 class is always more exciting.
Klinger's take: Haaker stayin' busy.
Klinger's take: Family squad goals... ignore the end, though.
Klinger's take: Locals in Slovinia are like, "Can the MXGPs start again and get Tim out of here!"
Klinger's take: Makes it look easy...
Grant's take: This is absolutely sick.
Grant's take: Martin’s thoughts on winning 450 Rookie of the Year.
Grant's take: Favorite throwback shot I saw this past week.
Grant's take: It was a solid season for Enzo Lopes!
Grant's take: Justin Barcia’s thoughts on the season.
Grant's take: Guess who’s back? Back again?