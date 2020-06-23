Social Scoop

View this post on Instagram

Seven years later in this class, a team that never settled and stayed in it from round 1 to round 17, we finally put this whole season together! This really is a dream .come true! 🏆 For all supercross fans out there, we truly miss you being there with us and I think all involved will appreciate so much when things get back to normal. Once again thank you to @feldentertainment @stateofsport @supercrosslive and all crew involved for making these races happen.