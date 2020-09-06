Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
6/9/2020 2:45 PM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: I believe it’s called.... whiskey throttle.

 


Ping's take: Good to see the 2000 125w SX champ on a bike again. 

 


Ping's take: Epic shot of RJ. 

 


Ping's take: Three alarm commercial fire my department was on recently. Your Amazon packages might be a little late. 

 


Ping's take: These guys have rad stuff... who wants to go fast?

Legend

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Short is back at it on the big dawg.

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: I love time lapse bike builds. It looks so easy. (I know it’s not.)

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Justin Bogle has released a new album called “Thanks for Nothing” under his stage name “Justin Lucas”. If his music seems like it would be your speed, check it out on your favorite music streaming service. 

 

Grant's take: Time for some West Coast 250 racing!

Looking forward to seeing our West Coast crew take to the track tomorrow. @justi .cooper_32 is ready to get back to it! | #starracingyamaha #supercross #yamaha ##mx | @yamahamotorusa @monsterenergy @gytr_performance_products @mettec_titanium @odigrips @wossnerpistons @epoxy_it_ @officialngksparkplugs @ridedunlop @iamspecialized @work .connection @vpracingfuels @vortexignitions @ .corvisuals @cycra @motionpro @rk_excel @kershawknives @lightspeed.official @brakingbrakes @ogio_powersports @arcmemlon @thewtrainingfacility @kiteparts @twin_air @bell_powersports @thormxofficial @fmf73 @alpinestarsmx @ride100percent @toyotae .condido @antigravitybatteries @matri .concepts @rekluse_motorsports | Photo @swapmotolivedo .com

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Josh Grant racing the Nationals?!

 

Klinger's take: Respect

 

Klinger's take: Ben Watson is good at keeping it sideways. 

Getting loose for the camera today @stalllinho

Klinger's take: 360 or barrel-roll? 

 

Klinger's take: The master at work...

 

