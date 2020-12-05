Toggle

Klinger
5/12/2020 10:40 AM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: R.I.P. Milestone

View this post on Instagram

RIP @milestonemx, here’s what the property looks like today...

A post shared by Michael Lindsay (@michael_lindsay512) on

 


Resnick's take: At this point, this is the closest we will get to watching racing.

 


Resnick's take: Reed back on SX.

 


Resnick's take: Which one would you choose?

View this post on Instagram

Which one are you picking?

A post shared by Christian Craig (@christiancraig) on

 


Resnick's take: Sexton letting the #1 eat.

View this post on Instagram

EAATTTTT • • Broke out the @nyjets gear today

A post shared by Chase Sexton (@chasesexton) on

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Michael Leib tried out something a little different this week. 

View this post on Instagram

Mini ramp whips @jarrydmcneil .compound #mcnei .compound

A post shared by Michael Leib (@michael_leib) on

 


Grant's take: I’m really looking forward to seeing Jett Reynolds join the pro ranks eventually. 

View this post on Instagram

Burning the freakin dirt up today. S/O to @jeffwitthans for the pics

A post shared by Jett Reynolds (@jettreynolds79) on

 


Grant's take: Axell being Axell. 

View this post on Instagram

Sorry mom but we built jumps all day yesterday and I feel like doing nothing pc @de .conhughes

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges) on

 


Grant's take: My body is sore just from watching this clip. 

View this post on Instagram

Y’all ever seen an off-road track for go karts?

A post shared by Hailie Deegan (@hailiedeegan) on

 


Grant's take: It’s been a rough 2020 for Justin Bogle, but he’s keeping a positive outlook. 

View this post on Instagram

Bit of a rough first quarter for the 19 but I am still alive and that my friends is what you call a glass half full

A post shared by Justin Bogle (@chiefluc891) on

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Oh man, this is big.

View this post on Instagram

STORY TIME: When I first set my eyes on @motosandbox, I immediately found a line of transfers around the whole track and the plan was to link them all into one line. This particular Jump wasn’t at the top of my to do list as I .couted it, cus I didn’t know if it was doable, or if I was biting off more than I .could chew on this one. With us battling weather all week, most of the line was unrideable besides this Jump that was in the back of my mind. After talking with @dreamtraxx for a bit, he hopped in the dozer and carved out a lip on the backside of this berm. Still not measuring it, just totally guesstimating the distance, but envisioning it the whole time. After seeing it prepped up and ready to send, the butterflies creeped in, and the game face went on. I envisioned this working over and over in my head, And with myself, I feel if you can see it in your head, it will work. So the time came to give it a few test runs and see what she was saying to me. At this point, I had no idea that the uneasy nerves of what was about to happen had the whole crew scared and in a panic. This was a high risk jump and god for bid if anything was to happen, it would be hard to get medical there in a timely fashion. So as the crew was talking it over, and talking about putting a stop to it with the uncertainty that it was successfully work, I took off to line up a .couple test runs. After a few test runs, and As the crew was going back and forth over the radio on trying to shut it down, I rode off with out saying a word, but ready to send. As I turned around in the distance and started grabbing gears the crew basically went silent and realized there was no stopping me. I grabbed 4th gear and gave her the berries. Luckily for me, it worked, barely hanging a wheel on the first attempt. But the feeling of over .coming my fears and .coming around for the crew with that much raw emotional and revving my bike to the moon in pure joy that I didn’t just die, was so worth the squeeze. I immediately rode straight back past the crew and Tee’d her up again, making it clean the s .cond go. The s .cond I landed off the s .cond jump, it started pouring rain..... Continued in next post

A post shared by TB653 ™️ (@tylerbereman) on

 

View this post on Instagram

for another week straight and ended up putting the nail in the .coffin on this trip. It was the scariest most rewarding Jump I’ve hit to date. The feeling of ove .coming the fear of this jump we dubbed the “big dawg” was something I can never put into words, but what I can put into words, is that, this is the shit I live for! Those feelings man! Sorry crew for making y’all shit your pants! @dreamtraxx @motosandbox @steve.shearer @vurbwes @willposey @brotocross @garthmilan! Thank you Jason for providing the goods and also, thank you for not having a heart attack on me! Just glad we can look back and laugh about it now, but it’s on the bucket list to go back and finish what I started for y’all! If you haven’t already, click the link in my bio, and check out my @redbull @motosandbox edit! Swipe it

A post shared by TB653 ™️ (@tylerbereman) on

 

GuyB's take: More story time. 

View this post on Instagram

My buddy Adam Booth sent me this photo. Was a tragic time in my life. I was just a few months post Boom Boom Huck Jam crash. Almost killed me. Broke both legs and both arms in a mishap in the show. Was in ICU for a few weeks, wheel chair, for a few months, and off my motorcycle for a few years. This pic was shot for my @foxmoto signature helmet about 4 months (I forget due to OxyContin) after my crash, and I was about 130 lbs. my casts were hidden under the helmet. this was one of the lowest times of my life, yet my helmet (due to @rickycarmichael and @therealjs7 wearing it) was a huge seller. Never thought I would be healthy, let alone back on a Motocycle. Now about 17 years later, I’m in probably the best shape of my life, with an amazing family, and a healthy career. Remember everyone, this will pass. Stay strong and keep your head up.

A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on

 

GuyB's take: Here are the latest changes to the 2020-2021 MXGP calendar.

 

GuyB's take: How about a couple classic videos (Tijuana Supercross, and A Day In The Dirt on a steet-legal Harley) from the early days of Vital MX?

 


Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Just a bit short.

View this post on Instagram

Ejecto seato cuz @julian.64

A post shared by Moto X Tube (@motoxtube) on

 

Ping's take: It’s just water, how bad could it hurt?

View this post on Instagram

Someone give this man a medal. #teninmybook #backwashbilly #wedgegiveth #wedgetaketh via @lagunasocal

A post shared by Kookslams (@kookslams) on

 

Ping's take: Best mistake he ever made.

 

Ping's take: For all my B Shift bros our there. Lol.

View this post on Instagram

This one should stir the pot...

A post shared by Fire Department Chronicles (@firedepartmentchronicles) on

 




Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: I like pit bikes. 

 

Klinger's take: Darian taking it to the edge. 

View this post on Instagram

Gotta use every bit of the track

A post shared by Darian Sanayei (@dsanayei) on

 

Klinger's take: Seewer is a beast. 

View this post on Instagram

Pain is temporary, ......... - try to finish the saying? Coment below

A post shared by Jeremy Seewer (@jeremyseewer91) on

 

Klinger's take: No F's given from Peick.

View this post on Instagram

Just another shot-out day in the hills. Y’all ain’t got shit on the Nerf goggles.

A post shared by Weston Peick (@westonpeick) on

 

Klinger's take: Hanny back on a two-stroke.

View this post on Instagram

Style Master @JoshHansen100

A post shared by Renthal Moto (@renthal_moto) on

 


