Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks
Resnick's take: R.I.P. Milestone
Resnick's take: At this point, this is the closest we will get to watching racing.
Resnick's take: Reed back on SX.
Resnick's take: Which one would you choose?
Resnick's take: Sexton letting the #1 eat.
Grant's Picks
Grant's take: Michael Leib tried out something a little different this week.
Grant's take: I’m really looking forward to seeing Jett Reynolds join the pro ranks eventually.
Grant's take: Axell being Axell.
Grant's take: My body is sore just from watching this clip.
Grant's take: It’s been a rough 2020 for Justin Bogle, but he’s keeping a positive outlook.
Grant's take: Justin Starling is headed back to his old team.
GuyB's Picks
GuyB's take: Oh man, this is big.
STORY TIME: When I first set my eyes on @motosandbox, I immediately found a line of transfers around the whole track and the plan was to link them all into one line. This particular Jump wasn’t at the top of my to do list as I .couted it, cus I didn’t know if it was doable, or if I was biting off more than I .could chew on this one. With us battling weather all week, most of the line was unrideable besides this Jump that was in the back of my mind. After talking with @dreamtraxx for a bit, he hopped in the dozer and carved out a lip on the backside of this berm. Still not measuring it, just totally guesstimating the distance, but envisioning it the whole time. After seeing it prepped up and ready to send, the butterflies creeped in, and the game face went on. I envisioned this working over and over in my head, And with myself, I feel if you can see it in your head, it will work. So the time came to give it a few test runs and see what she was saying to me. At this point, I had no idea that the uneasy nerves of what was about to happen had the whole crew scared and in a panic. This was a high risk jump and god for bid if anything was to happen, it would be hard to get medical there in a timely fashion. So as the crew was talking it over, and talking about putting a stop to it with the uncertainty that it was successfully work, I took off to line up a .couple test runs. After a few test runs, and As the crew was going back and forth over the radio on trying to shut it down, I rode off with out saying a word, but ready to send. As I turned around in the distance and started grabbing gears the crew basically went silent and realized there was no stopping me. I grabbed 4th gear and gave her the berries. Luckily for me, it worked, barely hanging a wheel on the first attempt. But the feeling of over .coming my fears and .coming around for the crew with that much raw emotional and revving my bike to the moon in pure joy that I didn’t just die, was so worth the squeeze. I immediately rode straight back past the crew and Tee’d her up again, making it clean the s .cond go. The s .cond I landed off the s .cond jump, it started pouring rain..... Continued in next post
GuyB's take: More story time.
My buddy Adam Booth sent me this photo. Was a tragic time in my life. I was just a few months post Boom Boom Huck Jam crash. Almost killed me. Broke both legs and both arms in a mishap in the show. Was in ICU for a few weeks, wheel chair, for a few months, and off my motorcycle for a few years. This pic was shot for my @foxmoto signature helmet about 4 months (I forget due to OxyContin) after my crash, and I was about 130 lbs. my casts were hidden under the helmet. this was one of the lowest times of my life, yet my helmet (due to @rickycarmichael and @therealjs7 wearing it) was a huge seller. Never thought I would be healthy, let alone back on a Motocycle. Now about 17 years later, I’m in probably the best shape of my life, with an amazing family, and a healthy career. Remember everyone, this will pass. Stay strong and keep your head up.
GuyB's take: Here are the latest changes to the 2020-2021 MXGP calendar.
GuyB's take: How about a couple classic videos (Tijuana Supercross, and A Day In The Dirt on a steet-legal Harley) from the early days of Vital MX?
Ping's Picks
Ping's take: Just a bit short.
Ping's take: It’s just water, how bad could it hurt?
Ping's take: Best mistake he ever made.
Ping's take: For all my B Shift bros our there. Lol.
Klinger's Picks
Klinger's take: I like pit bikes.
Klinger's take: Darian taking it to the edge.
Klinger's take: Seewer is a beast.
Klinger's take: No F's given from Peick.
Klinger's take: Hanny back on a two-stroke.