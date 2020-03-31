Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
3/31/2020 7:28 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Cole Seely's twins looking good.

Brothers

A post shared by Cole Seely (@coleseely) on

 


Resnick's take: No words needed.

 


Resnick's take: TB has the right idea.

All gas no brakes trying to outrun the virus.. @kendallnorman

A post shared by TB653 ™️ (@tylerbereman) on

 



Resnick's take: Brabec still doing his thing during this quarantine.

A lot of this until April 30th... #crushquarantine #fromhome #athome #staysafe #monday

A post shared by Ricky Brabec (@rickybrabec) on

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Max Anstie has had a long road back from his achilles injury, but he’s making progress every day. 

 



Grant's take: Diggin’ Weston’s new look for 2020. 

 


Grant's take: Much respect to Michael Leib and Canvas MX!

 


Grant's take:  How to properly quarantine, with Eli Tomac. 

Some much needed throttle therapy on the moto track! @monsterenergy #CrushQuarentine

A post shared by eli tomac (@elitomac) on

 


Grant's take: Just because the race series is on hold doesn’t mean the training stops. 

 


Grant's take: Safety first, Marvin! 

Watch out ! Coming down the hilllllllll

A post shared by #Marvin Musquin #25 (@marvinmusquin25) on

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: It’s interesting to see the varied things that people are working on while racing is sidelined. 

 


GuyB's take: Looks like Trey has a new hobby. 

 

GuyB's take: RJ has been through it, and has some advice. 

I tested positive for COVID19

A post shared by Ricky Johnson (@therickyjohnson) on

 

What I took @lairdsuperfood

A post shared by Ricky Johnson (@therickyjohnson) on

 

@oxygenadvantage @xptlife .coachpjnestler @lairdhamiltonsurf @gabbyreece

A post shared by Ricky Johnson (@therickyjohnson) on

 

Hang in there.

A post shared by Ricky Johnson (@therickyjohnson) on

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: An oldie but appropriate for our current situation. 

 

Klinger's take: More from #letjlawride. 

@olmycreations sick graphics

A post shared by Jason Lawrence (@letjlawride) on

 

