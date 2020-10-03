Toggle

Klinger
3/10/2020 5:45 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Monday coming at ya.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Flash backs to Ivan Tedesco getting sucked into Tevin Tapia’s back wheel a handful of years ago. 

 



Grant's take: Little bro is RIPPING. 

 


Grant's take: Who needs plastics...or a seat? 

 


Grant's take: This post surprised me. We’ll be without Justin Brayton for a few rounds. 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Man, our readers have some eagle eyes.

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Off-road send!

 



Klinger's take: The definition of "rideable" changes if you're Cody Webb. 

 


Klinger's take: When you go to check how steep a downhill is and find out real quick. 

 


Klinger's take: Enduro rider or freerider? 

Klinger's take: No, I got a few extra tie-downs, I should be fine. 

 



Klinger's take: So, 450 pit bikes are a thing now?

