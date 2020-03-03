Social Scoop

GuyB's Picks
GuyB's take: When you’re leading the 250 East, but are already looking forward to stepping up this summer. Go, Chase.
GuyB's take: Josh Hill doing his Daytona prep.
GuyB's take: Speaking of Daytona prep...
GuyB's take: People always ask how to get into the industry. Apply. Apply yourself. Make connections.
GuyB's take: The start of this GP season was particularly colorful.
GuyB's take: Help a kid. Help yourself. Git ya some.
GuyB's take: Hmm...good to know...
View this post on Instagram
We safe-
A post shared by Motostuff (@motostuff_com) on
GuyB's take: If you’re into custom car at all, this page is worth a follow.
Resnick's Picks
Resnick's take: This was quite a surprise to hear.
Resnick's take: When you know you pulled it off clean.
Resnick's take: Talk about a race rig!
Resnick's take: And for my next trick, I will disappear!
Resnick's take: CAUTION! Weston Peick is still a badass.
Grant's Picks
Grant's take: Yeah, I’m not a fan of this one...
Grant's take: Here’s the crash that has knocked Joey Crown out of the races for a few weeks.
Grant's take: I could get onboard with this style of pit setup.
Grant's take: An update from Mathilde.
Klinger's Picks
Klinger's take: Honesty and transparency. Cold hard truth of racing.
View this post on Instagram
ATTN all RB71 Supporters: I’m here to be real! It’s even tough for me to talk about money being a professional athlete. Yes, I’m making main events, but no, I’m not being paid a salary. I fight every weekend to make the main event for an AMA paycheck (if you’ve looked, you know it’s not pretty) & some bonus money if I do well. I’m struggling to get through the s .cond half of the season with some expenses that have been thrown my way. If you, or anyone you know can help me, I will help you out with a tax write off, promotion during the races, off season opportunity, potential signed jersey/gear set & other options we can discuss! Below I have listed what I’m stuck with & how it benefits me, but in reality, it’s the bare necessities. Lit pro- radar lap .control/best option lanes This gives me the ability to talk to a mentor during practice & multiple times on race day to .compare lap times with the top guys & figure out where to improve .come race time. He films the fast guy of the day & me, puts us on a screen together, & shows where I can be faster. He also sends me motivational speeches/videos to mentally prepare me for race day. Cost: $150/week Rent- Rent is my living situation for race season (5 months out of the year). It provides a place to stay, .cook, & store my bike. Cost: $700/month Practice track- I have been riding at State Fair MX in Perris, CA. I ride 3x a week. I would like to ride a different variety of tracks, but if I settle for State Fair, I have listed the .cost. Cost: $75/day $600/month Can of fuel- I am having to provide my own fuel for practice as well. I go through a can plus some a week. Cost: $150/week Training- I attend two training sessions a week with a personal trainer to enhance my performance on the track. Without this, I would not be making main events. Cost: $100/week These are BARE necessities for making it through the rest of the season. This is totaling $8,300 I sincerely need help with. If you, or anyone you know can help me out with .covering these expenses, please reach out. Thank you in advance & thank you to all of you that already support me!
A post shared by Ryan Breece (@ryanbreece71) on
Klinger's take: They always say to "use your words"...
Klinger's take: When you watch too many Graham Jarvis posts.
Klinger's take: Enter the matrix...
Klinger's take: I respect the skills but, everything in me says don't ever do that again.