Klinger
3/3/2020 5:38 PM

Social Scoop

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: When you’re leading the 250 East, but are already looking forward to stepping up this summer. Go, Chase. 

 


GuyB's take: Josh Hill doing his Daytona prep. 

 


GuyB's take: Speaking of Daytona prep...

 


GuyB's take: People always ask how to get into the industry. Apply. Apply yourself. Make connections. 

 


GuyB's take: The start of this GP season was particularly colorful. 

What a weekend in GB. That was .cool to see a lot of other photographers getting their own shot of this nice rainbow which I only see 1 .color .colorblind) On Wednesday night I found out I .couldn’t stop in London because I had already booked my flights from Las Vegas to Zürich (my bad). Arrived late Thursday night at home, get a raclette and 3h of sleep later I was off to the airport again under the snow. Just got enough time to repack some bags and get warm clothes for the British weather. Challenging weekend dealing with a lot of elements and jetlag but I did put all my energy into the work I had to do. Overall it was a good one. Big thanks to the crew @crossmagazin & @valentinguillod92 for the rental rides #mxgp #ismx #lebigusa #canon #rforce8

A post shared by Jey Crunch 🇨🇭 (@crunch724) on

 


GuyB's take: Help a kid. Help yourself. Git ya some. 

 

GuyB's take: Hmm...good to know...

We safe-

A post shared by Motostuff (@motostuff_com) on

 

GuyB's take: If you’re into custom car at all, this page is worth a follow. 

@kulturakustom 𝑲𝒖𝒍𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒂 𝑲𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒎

A post shared by Kultura Kustom (@kulturakustom) on

 

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: This was quite a surprise to hear.

 

Resnick's take: When you know you pulled it off clean.

 

Resnick's take: Talk about a race rig!

 

Resnick's take: And for my next trick, I will disappear!

exc125 by @alex_usseglio🔊

A post shared by Ktm Flossin (@ktm_flossin) on

 

Resnick's take: CAUTION! Weston Peick is still a badass.

My tear duct stent decided to .come out so sh!t had to go. Saves me a DR visit,in home removal.

A post shared by Weston Peick (@westonpeick) on

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Yeah, I’m not a fan of this one...

 

Grant's take: Here’s the crash that has knocked Joey Crown out of the races for a few weeks. 

Show @joeycrown355 some love, unfortunate crash during press today resulted in a broken .collarbone. Couple weeks and he will be back. @clubmx @atvs_and_more @jeffery_homes @fxrmoto @tripackna @hoosiertire @zmaxraceproducts @skda.moto @shoeihelmetsusa @twisteddevelopmentracing #wohletzlawofficePA @westwoodsapparel @Vpracingfuels @rimspluswheels @mikametals @DT1filtersusa @flomotorsports @nihil .concepts @fmf73 @hinsonracing @gaerneusa @jepistons @acerbisusa @guts_racing_inc @ogio_powersports @fcpracing @engineice #J&BPallet @tamer_holeshot_hookup @recmx #ctrmotorsports #clubmx #fxrmoto #fxrracing #zmax #hoosiertire #shoei #shoeihelmets #rpwheels #rpathletes #skda #flomotorsports #hinson #acerbis #gutsracing #ogio #fmfpower #nihilotribe #hinsondomination #makinpower #fueledbyvp

A post shared by ClubMX (@clubmx) on

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Honesty and transparency. Cold hard truth of racing. 

ATTN all RB71 Supporters: I’m here to be real! It’s even tough for me to talk about money being a professional athlete. Yes, I’m making main events, but no, I’m not being paid a salary. I fight every weekend to make the main event for an AMA paycheck (if you’ve looked, you know it’s not pretty) & some bonus money if I do well. I’m struggling to get through the s .cond half of the season with some expenses that have been thrown my way. If you, or anyone you know can help me, I will help you out with a tax write off, promotion during the races, off season opportunity, potential signed jersey/gear set & other options we can discuss! Below I have listed what I’m stuck with & how it benefits me, but in reality, it’s the bare necessities. Lit pro- radar lap .control/best option lanes This gives me the ability to talk to a mentor during practice & multiple times on race day to .compare lap times with the top guys & figure out where to improve .come race time. He films the fast guy of the day & me, puts us on a screen together, & shows where I can be faster. He also sends me motivational speeches/videos to mentally prepare me for race day. Cost: $150/week Rent- Rent is my living situation for race season (5 months out of the year). It provides a place to stay, .cook, & store my bike. Cost: $700/month Practice track- I have been riding at State Fair MX in Perris, CA. I ride 3x a week. I would like to ride a different variety of tracks, but if I settle for State Fair, I have listed the .cost. Cost: $75/day $600/month Can of fuel- I am having to provide my own fuel for practice as well. I go through a can plus some a week. Cost: $150/week Training- I attend two training sessions a week with a personal trainer to enhance my performance on the track. Without this, I would not be making main events. Cost: $100/week These are BARE necessities for making it through the rest of the season. This is totaling $8,300 I sincerely need help with. If you, or anyone you know can help me out with .covering these expenses, please reach out. Thank you in advance & thank you to all of you that already support me!

A post shared by Ryan Breece (@ryanbreece71) on

 

Klinger's take: They always say to "use your words"...

 

Klinger's take: When you watch too many Graham Jarvis posts. 

Wait fot it ! Only the best !!!! @hardenduroadventures.serbia Enduro Tours Book your tour in time . . Rider: @petr_schweiner : @hardenduroadventures.serbia All rights reserved . . . . - PRO OFFICIAL GUIDES - MOTO RENTALS - ACCOMMONDATION - SERBIAN FOOD - AIRPORT TRANSFERS - ENDURO MOTO SCHOOL . #hardenduro #endurolifestyle #endurox #endurolife #enduroextreme #erzbergrodeo #ktmlifestyle #jarvisstyle #motoschool #hardendurolife #endurotours #rallydakar #ktmgermany #mototouren #serbia #ktmtpi #mototrailschool #motolife #mototrials #dirtbiker #loop #romaniacs #hardendurotours #husqvarna #enduroadventuresserbia #endurokex #2stroke #grenzgaenger #extremeenduro #enduroschool

A post shared by HardEnduroAdventures.Serbia ®️ (@hardenduroadventures.serbia) on

 

