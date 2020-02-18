Toggle

Klinger
2/18/2020 1:28 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Craig enjoying the break.

 


Resnick's take: How about this custom lid for Brock Tickle.

 


Resnick's take: Vacation essentials.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take:  I love edits like this. Also, good luck to Kailub Russell in his final GNCC season! 

 



Grant's take: Benny has had absolutely no luck recently...

 


Grant's take: The best F1 car livery and race suits of 2020, hands down. 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Fast turnaround build day after San Diego with the Rockstar Husky boys. 

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Sand blasted. 

View this post on Instagram

Tampa was wild! I destroyed myself in the first free practice, I was feeling fly throwing down some scrubs feeling loose on the bike and slipped my hand off the grip right before the triple & .couldn’t back out...the rest of the day was an up hill battle preparing for the night show. Nearly a last place start in the main I knew I had my work cut out for me. If you would of told me I had a 4th place finish at the end I wouldn’t of believed it. Don’t get me wrong, I love a hard charge but that’s been the story the last few weeks & I’m definitely ready for an up front start. Will give it a solid go this .coming weekend in Dallas Thanks for all the support, I appreciate it @octopi.media

A post shared by justinbarcia (@justinbarcia) on

 

