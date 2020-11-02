Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks
Resnick's take: Hanny knows how to show off a new gear line.
Resnick's take: That is a bold move cotton.
Resnick's take: When you're telling the boys about your get-off.
Resnick's take: How do you think Sexton will do in Tampa?
Resnick's take: This guy definitely brought the heat with some good battles this weekend in SD.
Grant's Picks
Grant's take: Josh Hill is making his return to the racing in the 250 East class.
Grant's take: New look for Cody Webb in 2020.
Grant's take: Justin Hill’s new warmup routine.
Grant's take: Personally, I’d like to see a BeeG version of every Racer X cover.
Grant's take: That IS the press box, Kardy.
Grant's take: Bummer deal for Mitchell Oldenburg, who has dealt with a lot of injuries in recent years.
Klinger's Picks
Klinger's take: Every trail ride needs some shenanigans, even if you are Graham Jarvis.
Klinger's take: A fast crash and faster remount.
Klinger's take: Rider: OJ's massive jump... Ankles and Wrists: WTF, man!?
Klinger's take: We were also busy, but we hope some veterans had a good time.
Klinger's take: This is what happens when you scoot too hard.
Ping's Picks
Ping's take: Nick and I about to get after it.
Ping's take: Who else wants this?
A post shared by Doc Wob Imports (@docwobimports) on
Ping's take: Heal up quickly, Gary!
Ping's take: Coolest kid ever?
#76
2/11/2020 2:53 PM
A real good thing Kenny has done right there, good lad!.
Hman144
2/11/2020 1:11 PM
Somebody show that crash and remount vid to ET3...
KDXGarage
2/11/2020 11:42 AM
Nice Sherco!!