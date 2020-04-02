Toggle

Klinger
2/4/2020 4:40 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Mumford almost turning into the headless horseman.

Save or crash @jacekessler_51

A post shared by Carson Mumford (@carsonmumford) on

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: You can always expect Jeremy Van Horebeek to give it his all.

So i did not get what i wanted but i gave everything my mind And body .could handle the hardest day of my carrière but it was close ! P2 @ le touquet is not bad ! But it doesn’t mean i’m not dissepointed ! I went to war for more then 3 hours And for only my s .cond time On le touquet beach i think we have to look back And be happy . I want to thank all the fans from all over the World for the support And all the messages ! Also the biggest thank you to my team @teamhondasr @josse_sallefranque And everybody from @hondamotofr And every single person involved in this journee ! Sorry to all the riders i hit during the race but i hope you enjoyed the show ! Let’s dance #team89

A post shared by Jeremy van horebeek (@jeremyvanhorebeek) on

 


Grant's take: Throwing it down. 

 


Grant's take: This would be interesting to see. I hope a deal comes together. 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: This is way cool. 

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Different kind of bar hoppin'.

 

Klinger's take: What ever it takes...

@hondaoffroadracing's #HondaPioneer makes the ideal camera rig for getting all those hard to capture racing shots.

A post shared by Honda Powersports US (@honda_powersports_us) on

 

Klinger's take: Wheelie skills on point. 

wheelie excited for the weekend @tinaquaic_mx

A post shared by Gordon Keck (@gordonkeck) on

 

Klinger's take: I don't really have to say anything here. 

 

Klinger's Take: Don't even know where to start with that. 

Even the birds get dizzy when @Matthiasdandois is around. :@pierreblondel____ #bmxlife #flatland #ridebmx #bikelife #bmx

A post shared by Red Bull Bike (@redbullbike) on

 

