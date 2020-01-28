- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Ping's take: Another Tesla into space.
Ping's take: Jay helping us put the finishing touches on our latest Race Shop Project.
Ping's take: Looking for an amazing portrait? Just don’t buy the one I want.
Ping's take: Back when Daytona was still Daytona.
Ping's take: Just me or does Roy look exactly the same today?
Resnick's take: Cringeworthy.
Resnick's take: Shimoda looking smooth.
Resnick's take: Mcadoo coming back strong.
Resnick's take: How about this track layout?
Resnick's take: Roczen with a mullet? Thoughts?
GuyB's take: As if riding Southwick effectively wasn’t hard enough.
GuyB's take: Clean sweep for Kenny.
GuyB's take: Meanwhile, in Supercross Futures...
GuyB's take: This looks so fun.
Grant's take: The 1E is ready for battle.
Grant's take: An update from Christian Craig.
Grant's take: Oh, how times have changed for Ricky.
Grant's take: Best helmet of the season so far, period.
Grant's take: Mitchell Harrison’s bike for the upcoming MXGP season is drool worthy...
Grant's take: The sports world lost a great one this past weekend.
Klinger's take: Back to the basics.
Klinger's take: Russian Bob getting a workout.
Klinger's take: Respect.
Klinger's take: Doug is unstoppable.
Klinger's take: What!?
Zacka 161
1/28/2020 7:28 PM
That supercroiss futures track looks way less toned down then the earlier tracks? I thought they filled in the triples to be single-tabletops
Sully
1/28/2020 10:52 PM
That's what I was thinking too. Did they do away with the pee-wee & vet classes this year, and switch to a straight SX feeder race?