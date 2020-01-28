Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
1/28/2020 3:14 PM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Another Tesla into space. 

 


Ping's take: Jay helping us put the finishing touches on our latest Race Shop Project.

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Cringeworthy.

Glad @tylerbereman isn’t too bad after this one

Resnick's take: Shimoda looking smooth.

Wheel tap @camchain621 #tapforlike #sx

Resnick's take: Mcadoo coming back strong.

 


Resnick's take: How about this track layout?

Running in a race engine last year

Resnick's take: Roczen with a mullet? Thoughts?

Good Morning! #dollypartonchallenge

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: As if riding Southwick effectively wasn’t hard enough. 

Savages! @jdayoffroad #thewick2020 #wheretheprosride

GuyB's take: Clean sweep for Kenny. 

@gopro footage from some of the Glendale mayhem

GuyB's take: Meanwhile, in Supercross Futures...

 


GuyB's take: This looks so fun. 

 



Grant's Picks

Grant's take: The 1E is ready for battle. 

Race bikes ready @chasesexton

Grant's take: An update from Christian Craig. 

 


Grant's take: Oh, how times have changed for Ricky. 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Back to the basics. 

 

