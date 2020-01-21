Toggle

Klinger
1/21/2020 12:02 PM

Social Scoop

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: If you want to hang with Chad for a weekend...

 


GuyB's take: Sometimes I’m in the right place at the right time. I’m not the cause of the crashes...really. 

 


GuyB's take: Oh, Travis...

 


GuyB's take: Eject, eject! Oops, too late. 

 



Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: The day has finally come.

 



Resnick's take: Uncalled for but racing is racing.

#SupercrossLIVE

Resnick's take: This guy clearly left it all out on the track at A2.

 


Resnick's take: Notice anything different about Twitch?

 


Resnick's take: Andrew Short shares his Monday feels that we can all relate to.

 


Resnick's take:  It's "Showtime."

It's time to shine for Anaheim #showtime who remembers this one for #flashbackfriday @maxxistires good luck at A2

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Awesome artwork! 

 



Grant's take: JGR’s bikes are always drool worthy. 

Ready for press today yellow seat?

Grant's take: It has basically become a tradition. Whenever someone wins a major championship somewhere in the world, BeeG draws up a cool doodle of them.

 


Grant's take: Alex’s new custom helmet is one of the best I’ve seen so far this year. 

New paint scheme, who dis? @alexmartin_26

Grant's take: Eight years ago...

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Now that's how to deal with LA traffic.

 


Klinger's take: Back in the day, OEMs be like "Sure, we'll try anything."

 

Klinger's take: Cannot be overstated... L E G E N D A R Y.

 

Klinger's take: MXGP prep in full force. 

@konttinentomi

Klinger's take: The 250 class didn't have all the drama.

Zach Attack / 450cc Heat 2 #supercross

