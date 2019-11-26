- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Resnick's take: Big air kinda guy!
Resnick's take: Monday coming at ya.
Resnick's take: Holding it wide, nothing new from Carson Brown.
Resnick's take: If enduro races aren't already hard enough.
Ping's take: The nineties were just better... change my mind.
Ping's take: Just a 12 year-old prepping for an avalanche. Seems nuts unless you’re the son of the best American downhill skier ever.
Ping's take: Girl gets a 10. The dive scores about a 1.5
Ping's take: If you’ve never done this tour, put it on your bucket list. Epic.
XXX's take: 2020 prep is in full affect.
GuyB's take: Justin Bogle had the best time in Barcelona.
GuyB's take: When you need Supercross suspension on the water. Check the speed and bumps these guys are hitting.
GuyB's take: P1 for the 1X.
Grant's take: Throwing it back with The Man.
Grant's take: Would you do this with a buddy?
Grant's take: Enzo Lopes is knee deep in preparation for 2020 SX.
Grant's take: Take a lap around the test track with Derek Drake.
Grant's take: Finally, a look at Chase Sexton’s bike with the 1E.
Klinger's take: Story telling at its finest.
Klinger's take: Cross training on another level.
Klinger's take: By land or sea...
Klinger's take: Stay low, go fast.
Klinger's take: I thought off-road technique was all about feet-on-the-pegs!
psychotronBR
11/26/2019 7:15 AM
Good picks! But all of the non-moto / bike stuff (like the lady on the diving board) i could do without.
Bruce Deming
11/26/2019 7:08 AM
Love Darren Rahlves but he's not the best American downhiller ever, That's like saying Guy Cooper is the best SX rider ever...Lindsey Vonn, Bode Miller, Bill Johnson and a few others come to mind...