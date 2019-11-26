Toggle

Social Scoop 2

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 59 3 8 5 15 19 66 1

Klinger
11/26/2019 6:00 AM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Big air kinda guy!

View this post on Instagram

Line 1 = big air guy. Line 2 = lap time guy.

A post shared by Adam Cianciarulo (@adamcianciarulo) on

 


Resnick's take: Monday coming at ya.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Official Bikelife Page (@_bikelifeworld_) on

 


Resnick's take: Holding it wide, nothing new from Carson Brown.

 


Ping's Picks

Ping's take: The nineties were just better... change my mind. 

 


GuyB's Picks

XXX's take: 2020 prep is in full affect. 

View this post on Instagram

GH top track after some rain

A post shared by Cameron (@cameronmcadoo) on

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Throwing it back with The Man. 

 


Grant's take: Would you do this with a buddy? 

 


Grant's take: Enzo Lopes is knee deep in preparation for 2020 SX. 

 


Grant's take: Take a lap around the test track with Derek Drake. 

 


Grant's take: Finally, a look at Chase Sexton’s bike with the 1E. 

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Story telling at its finest. 

 

2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest