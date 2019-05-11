Toggle

Klinger
11/5/2019 8:21 AM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Cab is back! After breaking his femur almost a year ago, the legendary skater is back on his bike. 

 


Ping's take: Garth has a unique shooting style that makes his photos very recognizable. 

 


Ping's take: This kook never invites me surfing when he goes to Slaters wave pool.

 


Ping's take: In case you were wondering who won Halloween. This is by far my favorite thing on TV right now. #lightsout  

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: When you put VP Race Fuel in the power washer.

 


Resnick's take: Sanayei quad god?



Getting a little more .comfy on sx

A post shared by Darian Sanayei (@dsanayei) on

 

Resnick's take: Whatever it takes to get to the track.

 

Resnick's take: Not MOTO but still with the full send.



FULL SEND // @cboystv

A post shared by Gone Patrol (@gonepatrol) on

 

Resnick's take: At this point, just leave the bike there.



Mud sucks Tag a friend who should see this! Credits: @moto_haven @westonbeachrace

A post shared by MotoMedia (@motomediaa) on

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Cody's version of just fun play riding would kill most normal riders. 



Patiently waiting @mot .co #thisismoto

A post shared by Cody Webb (@codywebb2) on

 

Klinger's take: Electric Motion is getting serious about their full size dirt bike... The next Alta? 

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Marvin Snow. 



Owww. my Jon Snow Happy Halloween

A post shared by #Mathilde Musquin (@cmmathilde) on

 

Grant's take: Sweet lid that Ryan Sipes will wear at this years ISDE. 

 

Grant's take: What an adorable lion. 



Our @rioroczen94

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on

 

Grant's take: Josh Hill has been taking his prep for his Australian Supercross appearances pretty seriously. It’ll be interesting to see how he does. 



@joshill75

A post shared by CDR Yamaha Monster Energy (@cdryamahamonsterenergyteam) on

 

