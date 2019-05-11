- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Ping's take: Cab is back! After breaking his femur almost a year ago, the legendary skater is back on his bike.
Ping's take: Garth has a unique shooting style that makes his photos very recognizable.
Ping's take: This kook never invites me surfing when he goes to Slaters wave pool.
Ping's take: In case you were wondering who won Halloween. This is by far my favorite thing on TV right now. #lightsout
Resnick's take: When you put VP Race Fuel in the power washer.
Resnick's take: Sanayei quad god?
Resnick's take: Whatever it takes to get to the track.
Resnick's take: Not MOTO but still with the full send.
Resnick's take: At this point, just leave the bike there.
Klinger's take: Cody's version of just fun play riding would kill most normal riders.
Klinger's take: Electric Motion is getting serious about their full size dirt bike... The next Alta?
Klinger's take: Hail to the (Dutch) King... Good job, Justin!
Klinger's take: These new kids coming in with wheel taps and stuff...
Klinger's take: Chad might be taking "one-off races" a little far.
Grant's take: Marvin Snow.
Grant's take: Sweet lid that Ryan Sipes will wear at this years ISDE.
Grant's take: What an adorable lion.
Grant's take: Josh Hill has been taking his prep for his Australian Supercross appearances pretty seriously. It’ll be interesting to see how he does.
Grant's take: Awesome to see Marshal Weltin land a good ride up in Canada for 2020!