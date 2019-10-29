Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 53 3 8 5 14 19 64 1

Klinger
10/29/2019 12:39 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Darian Sanayei's green machine sounds mean.

 


Resnick's take: Who else has as much bike control as Serrano?

 


Resnick's take: Little bush whackin action.

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Cab is on the mend and almost ready to ride again.

 



Klinger's take: Checking the new guy's motor...

 


Klinger's take: That yoga is paying off.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Opinions seem to be mixed on what has been shown of the new Supercross video game, but the graphics look great as usual. 

 


Grant's take: Can Jordon Smith win his first professional championship with Pro Circuit Kawasaki? 

 


Grant's take: Jett Lawrence and donuts, name a better combo.

 


Grant's take: Awesome post about 12-time Japanese MX Champ, Akira Narita, by Donn of Swapmoto Live. 

View this post on Instagram

I’m proud to call @akiranarita114 a great friend. This was a heartbreaking season finale today, as he saw his teammate @ke_yamamoto win this year’s All Japan National Championship. At 38 years old, Narita led the championship by a .comfortable margin until he broke his .collarbone in a testing crash with three rounds to go. He had it plated and minimized the damage at the next round, and still enjoyed a slight gap in the championship standings. But then came the MXoN. Selected to represent his .country, Narita still went to .compete, in spite of his recent injury and championship hopes. In qualifying, Akira crashed in his qualifier and suffered a torn ACL. With only a week to get the swelling under .control, he raced in pain at the next National but .could only salvage a few points and he lost .control of the points lead for the first time this season. Today, with two more weeks to rest, he finished third in the first moto at Sugo and gained a few points back. In the s .cond moto, a crash in some ruts aggravated his knee and he limped home in the middle of the field. S .cond overall is certainly something most racers would be proud of, but when you’ve already won TWELVE titles in the premier division I can understand his disappointment. Still, it was a damn impressive season. Winners never quit and quitters never win. #swapmotolive #narita982 #motocross #alljapanmx

A post shared by Donn Maeda (@swapmoto) on

 


Grant's take: Adam Sterry’s new steed! 

View this post on Instagram

2020 lets gooo #camelsaki #camelsakiracing

A post shared by Adam Sterry (@adamsterry811) on

 

Grant's take: Four and a half months later...Antonio Cairoli is back on the bike. 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Yeah, there’s some PS help here, but it also makes for some Halloween fun. 

View this post on Instagram

Ghost ride into your weekend like @revvin70s

A post shared by PIT BIKE MOTO (@pitbikemoto) on

 

GuyB's take: There are off-season races, and there are way off the grid off-season races. John Short recently hit one of the latter in Uganda. 

 

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest