Social Scoop

Thank you to the entire @tld_raceteam @ktmusa for giving me 5 years of opportunity and support. Honestly never thought that I would be in this position. Unfortunately the team as a whole had our struggles. This was a very important year for me to deliver good results, to prove that I deserve a factory ride, and show that I am a bad dude on a dirt bike. My effort to .continue putting myself on the track during the week/ weekend with my wrist injury only made what I dealt with worse, and I’m paying the price now. Not just physical damage but the mental damage of questioning if I’m ever going to be able to perform to my ability or if I need to give everything up. All I have right now is my raw talent, desire for greatness, and relentless work ethic. Thank you to all of my sponsors from over the years. Each and every one of them has helped me a .complish many goals thus far in my career. On a side note- Continued misdiagnoses has lead me to another u .coming surgery on bones and nerves in my wrist/ hand. I’ve seen multiple doctors and specialist since the day of my injury during supercross. I cannot express the frustration I have been going through with this whole ordeal. Thank you to those who listened