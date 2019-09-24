Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
9/24/2019 7:32 PM

Social Scoop

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: This time of the year is sometimes rough when we see riders say goodbye to their old teams. 

Thank you to the entire @tld_raceteam @ktmusa for giving me 5 years of opportunity and support. Honestly never thought that I would be in this position. Unfortunately the team as a whole had our struggles. This was a very important year for me to deliver good results, to prove that I deserve a factory ride, and show that I am a bad dude on a dirt bike. My effort to .continue putting myself on the track during the week/ weekend with my wrist injury only made what I dealt with worse, and I’m paying the price now. Not just physical damage but the mental damage of questioning if I’m ever going to be able to perform to my ability or if I need to give everything up. All I have right now is my raw talent, desire for greatness, and relentless work ethic. Thank you to all of my sponsors from over the years. Each and every one of them has helped me a .complish many goals thus far in my career. On a side note- Continued misdiagnoses has lead me to another u .coming surgery on bones and nerves in my wrist/ hand. I’ve seen multiple doctors and specialist since the day of my injury during supercross. I cannot express the frustration I have been going through with this whole ordeal. Thank you to those who listened

GuyB's take: It was good to see the first date with Justin Hill and the Motoconcepts crew. 

 


GuyB's take: Who’s interested in learning some skills from Weston Peick and Buddy Antunez?

Get yourself prepared & learn the skills needed for the u .coming events. Professional Supercross racer, Weston Peick is teaming up with @budmanantunez to help you achieve your best. Weston and Buddy are hosting a 2 day Pre-Supercross Futures AMA National Championship training camp on September 28 and 29, 2019 riding from 9:30am-4:30pm at @cmn .comp in Adelanto, CA. Entry fee for both days is $475 a person. Weston will be doing some drills with the riders for demonstrations.Riders will be in charge of providing their own gear, bikes, food, and a .commodations. There are plenty of local a .commodations to select from in Victorville or Adelanto or you can camp at the track. $100 deposit required. Please DM me if your interested and for deposit information.

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: *Heavy breathing* Craig putting some laps down on a 450.

450 fun . | @chasecurtis_ |

Resnick's take: Who else would join RMaRMy if you had this bike?

 


Resnick's take: Ride Engineering sure knows how to add some bling to your bike.

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Well... that's not good. 

 


Klinger's take: Ken might want to stick to two wheels. 

There is a first for everything...

Klinger's take: Got sand? 

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Now that’s a properly sized Red Bull for the multi-world champ. 

 


Grant's take: Throwing it back to 1987.

Tampa Supercross 1987.

Grant's take: A selection of pre-Motocross of Nations content.

 

#mxon

Grant's take: Gotta drop the shoulder and avoid them cacti.

Too close for .comfort??? - - 🎥 @jbeck976

The Latest