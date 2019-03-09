Toggle

Social Scoop 1

Get a heaping helping of social goodness.

Vital MX member GuyB 64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9271 3572 45650 891 2305 29636 36 1631 2 183

GuyB
9/3/2019 3:14 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks


Resnick's take: Excited to see Mookie back out charging.

View this post on Instagram

Back to work😎

A post shared by Ma .colm Stewart (@malcolmstewart) on

 

Resnick's take: Bam Bam has moves on and off the track.

 

Resnick's take: Jonny Walker with a sweet layout.

View this post on Instagram

Sick day on the bike @gopro

A post shared by jonnywalker_22 (@jonnywalker_22) on

 

Resnick's take: The influence from moto can go a long way.

 

Resnick's take: 500cc with electric start? Straight Rhythm?

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: All these moto guys having moto kids... I can't take the cuteness!

 

Klinger's take: Yep, another mini moto ripper in training. 

View this post on Instagram

No days off ✊🏼

A post shared by Jagger Craig (@jaggercraig) on

 

Klinger's take: MXoN graphics are coming! Yasss. 

 

Klinger's take: Next time he should use a muffler. 

 

Klinger's take: I bet he's thinking, "This is going to suck."

 

Klinger's take: And this trick is the spider monkey?

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Sending it into the new week like....

 

Grant's take: The beef is no more! 

 

Grant's take: Even the gnarliest of dude’s have off days. 

 

Grant's take: Jason Anderson is heading over to Europe a few weeks early to get some experience riding on tracks over there before the MXoN. 

 


Grant's take: That sound never gets old. 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: That’s some beastmode stuff...or slightly crazed. We’d say get well soon, but it looks like we’re a little late. 

 

GuyB's take: Pretty slick setup. SX teams, take note for the future...

 

GuyB's take: We’d say we’ll miss you, but we know you’ll be around.

View this post on Instagram

“I .continue to be asked, Why am I stepping away after 10 years and the team is at its best? Well, the answer is I have done my job and I am ready to do my other job better. Splitting my time between being a business owner, Team Manager, Wife, and Mother has been challenging but feasible. Doing them all at 100%... impossible. Don’t get me wrong, I loved being the Team Manager, but having to make the decision to focus on myself and my families future is the most important job to me. I’ll still be involved in the industry but not day to day like I have been. Timing is always just as important as the decision, and I feel really good about this one.” - Christina . . . . #ARCLEVERS #cycletradernation @_xtrig_ @amptires @asterisk_usa @cmsartworx @cpracingteam @cycle_trader @enzo_racing @fmf73 @galferusa @guts_racing_inc @hinsonracing @maximausa @millenniumtechnologies @motionpro @mxtire @neversummerindustries @odigrips @ogio_powersports @officalmooseracing @parts_unlimited @profilter_ @ridedunlop @rockriverpowersports @roostmx @sidimotousa @sunstar_ea @suomyhelmets @tamermx @ufoplastofficial @vpracingfuels @xbrandgoggles @yamahamotorusa @yoshimura_rd

A post shared by CycleTrader Rock River Yamaha (@cycletraderrockriver) on

 

GuyB's take: Rest easy, but not for too long. 

 

GuyB's take: Oh boy...

 


1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest