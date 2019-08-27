Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks
Resnick's take: Toys just get bigger as you get older.
Resnick's take: Who else wants his suspension set-up?
Resnick's take: Who else thinks they can make it?
Resnick's take: Sign me up for a custom lid.
Resnick's take: Tuck n' roll.
Grant's Picks
Grant's take: Kenny is ready for Red Bull Straight Rhythm.
Grant's take: No better way to celebrate the end of the 2019 racing season.
Grant's take: After a spending some time away from social media, Justin Hill provides an update on his condition.
Grant's take: Dude....
Grant's take: Jackson Richardson has the most rigorous training program in the world.
Grant's take: Some words from the new 250 champ.
I remember sitting in my living room at 6 years old, watching races and dreaming of riding for this team. Here we are all this time later, saying goodbye but with a smile on our faces! Mitch—I mean, what can I say? Who knows where I’d be in my career without his belief and .confidence in me. I’ve been around him since I was 12 years old, and he’s seen me at the highest of highs and lowest of lows. Him and his family have gone above and beyond for me. Form the bottom of my heart, thank you. Bones, even though he’ll never see this, and although he’s retired—is a legend and a massive part of my development as a rider. His knowledge I’ll use for years to .come. @zgwhite78, you’re a true professional and it’s been awesome getting to know you and work with you. @iainsouthwell, thank you for your knowledge, hard work, and advice. Showa Adam aka @egber .co, beyond your profession, you’re a great man and it’s been a pleasure to work alongside you. @jonprimo, I will miss you trying to teach me how to speak French and working on our accents together! Your passion for the sport is .contagious and I truly appreciate it. @jim_driverpc, I’m gonna miss giving you shit every weekend, and getting yelled at for wearing my dirty boots in the lounge. Thanks for putting up with me. @adrianlanreb, always hiding from the camera and quietly doing your work behind the scenes, you’re a great dude and a good friend. Thank you for everything. @Zimm763, you are my brother for life, and I truly mean that. From 2013, the long days in Florida, the times we didn’t know what was next for me—you believed in me. You’re one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met. You love the sport as I do, and I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve clicked so well from the beginning. Even though our story is far from over, I just want to say thank you for being a great friend and for sticking with me. I love you man. More than the title, I think what I’ll remember most is how much these people have helped me grow as a person—at low and high points of my life. That’s something that will stay with me forever. I’m just moving across the street, so I’ll see you around, but It’s been an absolute pleasure boys. Cheers!
Grant's take: Deano sure is enjoying the off season already. He even has a new hairdo!
Klinger's Picks
Klinger's take: Surfing and riding are never closer than riding the dunes.
Klinger's take: When you're just trying to survive a race, but the guy behind you shows a wheel.
Klinger's take: Well, they'll just say sorry when it happens.
Klinger's take: Who's still carrying the electric torch?
Klinger's take: And next, let's see it on a dirt bike.
GuyB's Picks
GuyB's take: So stoked to see Jeremy back on a bike.
GuyB's take: For everyone who thought Mitch would be mad about revving Adam’s bike after wrapping up the title at Ironman...
GuyB's take: Uh...who thought any part of this was a good idea?
GuyB's take: Not moto, but man are there some sweet videos being shot by some very talented (and brave) riders and FPV drone pilots.