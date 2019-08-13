Toggle

Klinger
8/13/2019 5:17 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Which rut would you choose?

 

Resnick's take: Shane Mcelrath with the mid-moto moves. 

 

Resnick's take: Single track of your dreams.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: There are some good ones in here. 

View this post on Instagram

Thrills spills and chills

A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on

 

Grant's take: This is awesome. 

 

Grant's take: In case you were wondering, here’s the crash that took Cameron McAdoo out of the Unadilla National. 

 

Grant's take: It’s a shame to see that Max Anstie won’t be back with Standing Construct KTM next year, hopefully he finds a new ride! 

 

Grant's take: When you know, you know. 

 

Grant's take: I wish the retro graphics JGR ran at Unadilla would be used more often! 

 

Grant's take: Shorty ain’t done in Rally yet. 

 

Grant's take: Just Malcom Stewart showing off on a Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram

Throw it up #WhipGang

A post shared by Ma .colm Stewart (@malcolmstewart) on

 

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Build days...

View this post on Instagram

Lunch break b4 afternoon shift start

A post shared by Oscar Wirdeman (@oswi_cbad) on

 

GuyB's take: Like something from a dream. 

 

GuyB's take: Okay, this cracked me up. 

 

GuyB's take: Ah yeah, the life of an American racing in Europe, with nothing but perfectly groomed tracks as far as the eyes can see...

View this post on Instagram

Testing suspension on hard pack today Course was definitely challenging! #EuroAf #mxgp #moto #mx #GotRocks?

A post shared by Darian Sanayei (@dsanayei) on

 

GuyB's take: Good times at Sturgis.

View this post on Instagram

Can’t believe @_tobrien trusted a .cop to do a burn out with

A post shared by RAHA (@colbyraha) on

 

GuyB's take: Props to the riding...and the pilot. 

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: It's all ok until it isn't. 

View this post on Instagram

Almost had it @_AS256 // : @GSasso21

A post shared by Answer Racing (@answerracing) on

 

Klinger's take: Another slo-mo whip shot. 

 

Klinger's take: Bailey working that retro whiskey style. 

View this post on Instagram

@davidbaileymx huckin’ while buckin’! #sent#sendit#supercross#racing#legend#champion

A post shared by DG's Vintage Motocross Garage (@dg533) on

 

Klinger's take: These photoshops are classic. 

View this post on Instagram

Swipe right these photoshops are too good

A post shared by Jason Anderson (@elhombre21) on

 

Klinger's take: I love carbon!!!

 

