Klinger
7/23/2019 4:11 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Like or dislike?

 

Resnick's take: Harry Bink still has the doubles down.

 

Resnick's take: "In honor of" CR500 rebuild. Pretty wild.

 

Resnick's take: Try not to drool too much.

 

Resnick's take: Poof. Gone.

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Pingree really digging into that shock testing. 

 

Klinger's take: Full floater.

 


Klinger's take: Throwback to a throwback of a throwback. 

 

Klinger's take: An alternate version of pancakie-ness. 

 

Klinger's take: Matthias can ride that rally beast like a mad man!

 

Klinger's take: Their faces tell the story... 

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: If you have ever wondered why Gavin Faith stepped away from the sport, here’s the story. 

A lot of people ask me why I quit racing and I haven’t been very open to the extent of my injury and why I quit. Here is a picture of my back and an explanation that might help explain a bit. I had a very bad back injury in Arenacross in March of 2018. I went to the hospital and lost a little bit of feeling in my legs for only about 20 min . Stayed in the hospital for 3-4 days before flying back home. I got opinions from several different doctors and they had very different thoughts on what I should do. I was torn between having a very risky surgery to straighten my back by placing a wedge in my vertebrae and fusing 5 of them together. Option B was to not get surgery and just see how it healed on it’s own being bent forward like it is. I ended up not putting all the metal in my back and letting it heal. I have had pretty good success with that although I am not 100% nor will I ever be with the damage that has been done. Which is ultimately the reason why I chose to quit racing and start the “normal life”. Dirtbikes were the biggest part of my life since I was 4 years old but I was pretty sick of the injuries and the risk you take every single time to swing your leg over the bike. I believe everything happens for a reason. I am very thankful to walk away from this and excited to see where the next chapter of life takes me.

Grant's take: How?!

 

Grant's take: Ben Lamay has had a rough go of it lately, and Spring Creek was more of the same....

 

Grant's take: Teammate on teammate violence. 

 

Grant's take: This run-in (and the video of Phil Nicoletti cussing out Mike Alessi) has brought a lot of attention to Canadian moto this past weekend. What do you think? Dirty or racing incident?

 

Grant's take: Awesome to see that Michael Mosiman will ride for Husqvarna for two more years!

 

Grant's take: Whether it’s MotoGP or MX, Marc Marquez rips. 

#SegreParcLaClua

