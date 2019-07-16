Toggle

Social Scoop 1

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
7/16/2019 3:55 PM

Social Scoop

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Whoa, Shorty stepped up his rally game as the Silk Way Rally ran through Russia, Mongolia, and China. Second overall and a stage win? That’s huge. 

 

GuyB's take: Garage ❤️ (and garage goals).

Throwback to a clean garage and some badass toys! #throwbackthursday #tbt

GuyB's take: These are so good...

 

GuyB's take: We’re not sure which is more horrifying; the crash, or list of injuries. Get well soon, Chris.

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: It has been a wild year for Dean Ferris, but it looks like he has nailed down his plans for the foreseeable future. 

R .cover8 Raceline KTM Every decision I’v made this year has led me back to this and I’m grateful this crew have eagerly jumped back on board to race the final 3 rounds of Australian MX Nationals together I get that theres some mixed responses and opinions out there about my departure from AMA / Yamaha, Not really surprising given how many attempts I made this year to make it work! But for whatever reason it just wasn’t meant to be Sometimes you gotta make the best of the cards you have left and instead of focusing on all of the .could and should haves, It was time to let go of the hope it .could be any different, accept it for what it is and now I can clearly see that I am exactly where I was obviously supposed to end up. Picked up my bike this morning and instantly gelled with it Stoked to have ‘that feeling’ back and am looking forward to mixing it up with the boys in a .couple weeks time! Huge thanks to @r .cover8_au @raceline_motosport @racelineperformance_qld @foxracingaustralia @guy_andrews_ @integratedsportsandspinal @uniquely.renae & everyone else making this all possible @m33productions #motocross #deanferris #mxnationals #makethebestofit #ktm #letsgoracing

Grant's take: Pumped to see that Chase Sexton will be back behind the gate this weekend!

 

Grant's take:  I always enjoy these posts talking about different points in motocross history that Tony Blazier does. 

As sponsorship in the sport b .comes ever more difficult to obtain, it is pretty remarkable to look back at some of the heavy hitters that have .come and gone over the years. Bud Light, 1-800-Collect, Coors, Wrangler, Camel, and Chevy Trucks have all taken turns at sponsoring the series and individual teams. Today, most of that money .comes from the energy drink .companies, but in 2001, Honda .cored a major mainstream .coup by bringing in Universal Studios to sponsor their efforts. The results of that .collaboration were some of great looking and .conic graphic designs and some really interesting product tie-ins. At Dallas in 2002, that tie-in took the form of this really .cool Factory Honda CR250R made up to promote Universal’s new movie The .corpion King. While the movie turned out to be total 💩 (no offense to The Rock), this bike certainly did its part to make it look badass. - MX Racer pic (I’m not sure who actually shot this one) #WoodyWoodpeckerDays # .corpionKing #RideBlack

Grant's take: During the hot summer months of the motocross season, riders have to cool down however they can between motos...whether it’s by standing in a trash can full of water, or laying down in a blow up pool. 

It's all in how you look at things, half full, or half empty #blackcloud

Grant's take: How about these Dale Earnhardt tribute helmets Cole Seely owns? I dig them.  

Where my fellow Dale fans at?! Some custom helmets from @troyleedesigns over the years. #raisehellpraisedale

Grant's take: The longer you watch, the worse it gets...

 

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: What braking bumps?

Using braking bumps as jumps @clarion822 |

Resnick's take: Now thats how you celebrate.

 

Resnick's take: Which style are you?

This is how we picture ourselves riding into the weekend. Sick shot from @tonyc693 #dropthegate #thisismoto

Resnick's take: Absolutely speechless. 

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: He only needs his front wheel like half the time. 

#wheeliewednesday #enjoy #fujigasstyle #fullgas @rui.h.r

Klinger's take: A certain amount of finesse is required for Endurocross, something Gary typically doesn't use. 

 

Klinger's take: The Dunge surfing Minnesota style. 

 

Klinger's take: Time for a new pipe? Nah, run it!

Follow us @endurorider117

Klinger's take: Come on, dad, I know you can ride, get off my bike. 

“I used to ride back my day...” Tag someone who should see this @purelymoto

Klinger's take: What did he think was going to happen? 

 

