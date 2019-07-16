- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
GuyB's take: Whoa, Shorty stepped up his rally game as the Silk Way Rally ran through Russia, Mongolia, and China. Second overall and a stage win? That’s huge.
GuyB's take: Garage ❤️ (and garage goals).
GuyB's take: These are so good...
GuyB's take: We’re not sure which is more horrifying; the crash, or list of injuries. Get well soon, Chris.
Grant's take: It has been a wild year for Dean Ferris, but it looks like he has nailed down his plans for the foreseeable future.
Grant's take: Pumped to see that Chase Sexton will be back behind the gate this weekend!
Grant's take: I always enjoy these posts talking about different points in motocross history that Tony Blazier does.
Grant's take: During the hot summer months of the motocross season, riders have to cool down however they can between motos...whether it’s by standing in a trash can full of water, or laying down in a blow up pool.
Grant's take: How about these Dale Earnhardt tribute helmets Cole Seely owns? I dig them.
Grant's take: The longer you watch, the worse it gets...
Resnick's take: What braking bumps?
Resnick's take: Now thats how you celebrate.
Resnick's take: Which style are you?
Resnick's take: Absolutely speechless.
Klinger's take: He only needs his front wheel like half the time.
Klinger's take: A certain amount of finesse is required for Endurocross, something Gary typically doesn't use.
Klinger's take: The Dunge surfing Minnesota style.
Klinger's take: Time for a new pipe? Nah, run it!
Klinger's take: Come on, dad, I know you can ride, get off my bike.
Klinger's take: What did he think was going to happen?
ledger
7/16/2019 4:14 PM
Great content. Thanks.