Klinger
6/25/2019 5:43 PM

Social Scoop

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Whoa! This was a wild crash and dismount by Pauls Jonas’s.

 

Grant's take: Nothing better than a little pre-race bet. 

View this post on Instagram

@slbaylor5 bet me $100 bucks he was gonna get the hole shot.. we see who won that bet!

A post shared by Kailub Russell (@kr_557) on

 

Grant's take: It’s not every day you see a rider blatantly take out his teammate...

View this post on Instagram

Doing it dirty #mxgp style #motocross #braap #mx #dirtbike

A post shared by Pete Fox (@foxpetefox) on

 

Grant's take: I’m digging this custom Fox V3 helmet Tagger Designs painted up for Josh Hansen. 

 

Grant's take: Yo, it was hot in Florida this past weekend.

View this post on Instagram

Maximum effort given! | @wwmotox #FloridaMX (Photos - @kardyphoto / @shepherdphotos)

A post shared by Lucas Oil Pro Motocross (@promotocross) on

 

Grant's take: This is a sweet opportunity for Chad! 

 

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: When you get guys like this reposting, you know you made the right move. 

 

GuyB's take: Off. Right tool for the job, guys...though with a drop like that, we’re not sure how much better better an MX bike would have fared.

 

GuyB's take: Hero to zero? C’mon, man, that’s being a little harsh on yourself. 

View this post on Instagram

Wow what a weekend, I went from hero to zero real fast . Felt great first Moto and got my first outdoor Moto win which was awesome! That was followed by throwing up 4 times at the podium, blurry vision, and knees buckling when I tried to walk just felt way over heated. I tried to make an attempt to race Moto 2 but after the sight lap I was over heating super fast and my vision wasn’t great. I’m embarrassed on not being able to race and I apologize to all my fans and especially my team and sponsors! I feel much better already and I’m ready to put in a good week to .come out swinging at The Wick! #WWRanch #TheHeatWasNoJoke @fchonda @honda_powersports_us @shiftmx @foxmoto @alpinestars @ride100percent @atlasbrace @jadedungey

A post shared by Chase Sexton (@chasesexton) on

 

GuyB's take: It’s good to have friends. 

View this post on Instagram

#FairPlay . Good job #MaxAnstie #mx #motocross #crash #GP #Germany #Teutschenthal #braap #RomainFebvre #MXBARS

A post shared by MxBars.net (@mxbars) on

 

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Tim Gajser bringing the heat in MXGP.

 

Resnick's take: I’ll take three sets!

View this post on Instagram

PERFORMANCE & INNOVATION | #WPPROCOMPONENTS | #XACTPRO | #XPLORPRO | #CONEVALVE | #GETINFRONT

A post shared by WP North America (@wp_usa) on

 

Resnick's take: Breakfast special: pancakes!

View this post on Instagram

What a killershot by @massimozanzani - #whipitwednesday

A post shared by Jeremy Seewer (@jeremyseewer91) on

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Almost looks like the most amazing save ever... Almost. 

View this post on Instagram

It's all good... Until it is isn't. _____ #MotoMind #FloridaMX #ProMotocross #ThisIsMoto

A post shared by CycleDump .com (@cycledump) on

 

Klinger's take: Tyler Bereman and his dad both qualified for XGames flattrack. Pretty cool. 

View this post on Instagram

Can’t write this script man.. Priceless memories I tell ya! Ol’ man @randybereman is headed to @xgames with me! Not only does he get to watch me .compete in my other disciplines, but we get to line up next to each other and battle it out for bragging rights to cap off an @xgames weekend! Never in a million years would I have thought we’d both be here, but here we are, doing great pops! Love you! None of this would be possible without @rolandsands and @brewsed for giving us this opportunity to make these memories! @rolandsandsdesign @superhooligans @indianmotorcycle as well as @ericperonnard @mikikeller and the whole @xgames and promoting crew! Thank you all for letting me create these memories that will live on forever! Lastly, want to thank @speedwaykelly and the whole @speedwayatthegrand track crew for doing all they .could with the track with handily any breaks! || @deanross_66 || #xgames #hooliganracing #bringyourdadtoxgames #trynottolethimbeatyou #dirtbikekidz #justhavinfun #shredtilyadead #rideordie

A post shared by TB653 ™️ (@tylerbereman) on

 

Klinger's take: Share in the pain...

 

Klinger's take: Feel the rhythm! Feel the rhyme! Get on up, it's bobsled time! 

 

