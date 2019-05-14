Toggle

Klinger
5/14/2019 5:10 PM

Social Scoop

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: It’s exciting to see Jake Masterpool planning to line up at Hangtown on Saturday! 

@jakemasterpool ready to turn some heads this weekend. #promotocross

Grant's Take: Sunday vs. Monday. (Check out the second picture)

Sinon la météo ça se passe .comment? Vous préférez au sec ou en mode sanglier? @crunch724 / @yamaharacin .comofficial

Grant's Take: Say what you will about Lance Armstrong, but it’s cool that he made this video for Blake after his accident. 

 

Grant's Take: Zach Bell has really made one heck of a transition into a solid off-road rider. 

Ended up finishing at @sprintheroracing over the weekend. Had fun on some gnarly terrain! Swipe for a few clips of the .course thanks to @destryabbott. —————————————————————— @chaparralmoto @precisio .concepts @pckawasaki @kawasakiusa @racekawasaki @teamgreen_kawasaki @fasthouse_ @shoeihelmetsusa @maxxistires @procircuit78 @maximausa @mikametals @cryoheat @rekluse_motorsports @iwcmotorsports_tire_pros @ride100percent @sidimotousa @evssports @uswesports @galferusa @rk_excel @radcustomgraphics @matri .concepts @acerbisusa @dubyausa @amegrips @arcmemlon @imsproducts @vpracingfuels @gpr_stabilizer @la_sleeve @nitromousse @tmdesignworks @boyesenfactoryracing @zip_ty_racing @profilter_ @pivotworks @motoseat @motohose @_xtrig_ @rideengineeringinc @slickproducts @gopro @asterisk_usa @skechers

Grant's Take: What can Ryan Sipes NOT do??

Way to go @r_sipes! #HawaiianSX #LeattFamily #ScienceOfThrill

Grant's Take: Non-moto, but I just thought this photo was sick. 

#endlessstyle @brandonsemenuk

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's Take: Not the way we’re looking forward to starting the outdoor season. 

Hmmmm? This weekend may get interesting at Hangtown #mothernature #rainboots #notamudder

GuyB's Take: Check out Chris Hatounian’s page for all kinds of cool old school memories. Everything from mountain bikes, to rock ‘n rollers and, of course, MX. 

Mammoth Mountain Moments #mammothmountain

GuyB's Take: This was a cool set of post-race speeches at the KTM truck after Cooper Webb wrapped up the 450 Supercross title. 

Catch a little more post-race celebration with .cooperwebb2 and the KTM team

GuyB's Take: Loved all the moto mom Mother’s Day posts this week.

Today is for you momma, thanks for giving @kenzieposh and I life @trishquirk

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's Take: Coming into the Nationals like...

 

Klinger's Take: Stay low and go! And you have to love the look back like, "Aw, man!"

 

Klinger's Take: He sent it, and it was sent back. 

 

Klinger's Take: Just makes you want to ride. 

Photo gallery for “Clockwork” is now live. Link in bio | Photo: @maxmandell_ |

Klinger's Take: Gear ads were much more creative back in the day. Business woman with an uzi? Sure!

Back when being .cool was at the top of the list #TBT

Klinger's Take: Practice crash for Dylan. Now that he's the champ, we can watch and not feel bad. 

 

