Check out the last Social Scoop of the 2019 Supercross Season.
Klinger's Take: Catanzaro getting some style points for sure.
Klinger's Take: When did this become a dirt bike trick?!
Klinger's Take: Save of the week.
Klinger's Take: Destry and Cooper Abbott are rad. Great riders who genuinely care about helping riders get better and grow the sport.
Klinger's Take: So sick.
Klinger's Take: This is one way to celebrate a supercross championship.
Klinger's Take: Malcolm is a class act.
Grant's Take: I’m sure RJ was thinking “it can’t get any worse than this” after each crash...
Grant's Take: But jokes aside, congrats to him and his wife!
Grant's Take: Milestone has gone with a more cryptic advertising campaign style for this year’s MXGP video game. It’s a little odd, but I’m also intrigued.
Grant's Take: Jeffrey’s new ride is looking sleek!
Grant's Take: Pump track moto.
Grant's Take: Excuse me?
Grant's Take: It's almost time...
GuyB's Take: This might be the best social post ever.
Airick
5/7/2019 6:19 PM
Thanks, i don't do insta, or whatever. DV's is awesome.