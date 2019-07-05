Toggle

Check out the last Social Scoop of the 2019 Supercross Season.

Klinger
5/7/2019 5:03 PM

Social Scoop

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's Take: Catanzaro getting some style points for sure. 

 

Klinger's Take: When did this become a dirt bike trick?!

 

Klinger's Take: Save of the week. 

 

Klinger's Take: Destry and Cooper Abbott are rad. Great riders who genuinely care about helping riders get better and grow the sport. 

What a great weekend up in Reno for the @endurofest race. .cooperabbott120 and I did a @da8training class on Friday with an awesome group (19-riders). Then on Saturday Cooper raced his first extreme race. Not the results he was looking for but it was a great learning experience and just going to make him better. He’s definitely hooked on extreme races now. Huge thanks to @mattmusgrove and his crew for putting on a great event. We need more guys like him in our industry and you can tell he really cares about our sport. Also big thanks to @robbiegoolsby for helping us this weekend. @ktmusa @da8strong @rekluse_motorsports @thormxofficial @aeopowersports Thanks for the photos : @roostedlens #da8training #extremeracing #extremeenduro #endurofest #ktmusa #readytorace

Klinger's Take: So sick.

 

Klinger's Take: This is one way to celebrate a supercross championship.

 

Klinger's Take: Malcolm is a class act. 

Cheering the little guys on

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: I’m sure RJ was thinking “it can’t get any worse than this” after each crash...

 

Grant's Take: But jokes aside, congrats to him and his wife! 

 

Grant's Take: Milestone has gone with a more cryptic advertising campaign style for this year’s MXGP video game. It’s a little odd, but I’m also intrigued. 

 

Grant's Take: Jeffrey’s new ride is looking sleek! 

 

Grant's Take: Pump track moto.

 

Grant's Take: Excuse me? 

 

Grant's Take: It's almost time...

 

GuyB's Pick

GuyB's Take: This might be the best social post ever.

 

The Latest