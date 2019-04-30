Toggle

Social Scoop

Time for that Social Scoopage! Check it out.

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 13 1 8 4 9 13 46

Klinger
4/30/2019 4:25 PM

Social Scoop

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's Take: In yo face.

 

GuyB's Take: Austin Forkner gives you the big update on what’s up with him after East Rutherford. 

 

GuyB's Take: Oh man...comedy. 

 

GuyB's Take: Wait for it... one-handed Superman backflip by Szymon Godziek. 

 

GuyB's Take: What’s stopping you? Jessy Nelson rules. 

 

GuyB's Take: We've had this nightmare. 

 

GuyB's Take: Yikes, we hate when the real world invades our friend’s feeds. Venezuela is a beautiful and diverse country. We hope things settle down there. 

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Happy birthday, Kenny! 

 

Grant's Take: Time is running out to bid on race worn items in the St. Jude auction. 

 

Grant's Take: This was an...interesting segment on the TV broadcast. 

 

Grant's Take: Throwing it into the new week with a signature Tim Gajser scrub.

View this post on Instagram

Monday scrub day @thunderv4

A post shared by Tim Gajser (@tiga243) on

 

Grant's Take: The Shift MX set up for the GEICO Honda guys in East Rutherford was so sick. 

View this post on Instagram

@shiftmx with the lit kit this weekend

A post shared by Christian Craig (@christiancraig) on

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's Take: JT Racing Founder John Gregory used all of luck on this one. 

 

Klinger's Take: Maddo better be looking over his shoulder.

 

Klinger's Take: Love these long exposures from TedescoPhoto.

 

Klinger's Take: Not one person commented that his "shirt" looked weird. Does he normally where this stuff?

 

Klinger's Take: Not only is the riding impressive, the camera work is on point.

View this post on Instagram

Dreaming about this rut track and wet panties.

A post shared by Colton Haaker (@coltonhaaker) on

 

Klinger's Take: Couldn't leave this one alone. 

 

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest