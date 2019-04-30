Social Scoop

- Home
Time for that Social Scoopage! Check it out.
GuyB's Take: In yo face.
GuyB's Take: Austin Forkner gives you the big update on what’s up with him after East Rutherford.
GuyB's Take: Oh man...comedy.
GuyB's Take: Wait for it... one-handed Superman backflip by Szymon Godziek.
GuyB's Take: What’s stopping you? Jessy Nelson rules.
GuyB's Take: We've had this nightmare.
GuyB's Take: Yikes, we hate when the real world invades our friend’s feeds. Venezuela is a beautiful and diverse country. We hope things settle down there.
Grant's Take: Happy birthday, Kenny!
Grant's Take: Time is running out to bid on race worn items in the St. Jude auction.
Grant's Take: This was an...interesting segment on the TV broadcast.
Grant's Take: Throwing it into the new week with a signature Tim Gajser scrub.
Grant's Take: The Shift MX set up for the GEICO Honda guys in East Rutherford was so sick.
Klinger's Take: JT Racing Founder John Gregory used all of luck on this one.
Klinger's Take: Maddo better be looking over his shoulder.
Klinger's Take: Love these long exposures from TedescoPhoto.
Klinger's Take: Not one person commented that his "shirt" looked weird. Does he normally where this stuff?
Klinger's Take: Not only is the riding impressive, the camera work is on point.
Klinger's Take: Couldn't leave this one alone.