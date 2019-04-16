- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
GuyB's Take: You almost wish the race had been held on that day, just to see how it would have played out.
GuyB's Take: Getting ready for the two-stroke race at Glen Helen
GuyB's Take: Lars on the gas. 2:20? Whoa.
GuyB's Take: We’re looking forward to seeing Jason back in the mix.
GuyB's Take: Oh, ow. Our eyes are watering in sympathy.
GuyB's: Have you entered yet?
GuyB's Take: The nationals aren’t that far off, and Yamaha took advantage of a testing opportunity after the Denver race.
GuyB's Take: Thinking of our French friends in the paddock. We’d been lucky to visit there. What an amazing place.
Grant's Take: Footage of Dean Wilson’s crash. Unfortunately, he’ll miss the rest of Supercross, but at least the injuries weren’t worse.
Grant's Take: Pure skill.
Grant's Take: Filthy Phil claimed his first win in Canada this past weekend! Awesome to see.
Grant's Take: What Jason Anderson thinks his first day back on the Supercross track will look like...
Grant's Take: Full send!
Grant's Take: It was awesome to see a tribute to Nicky Hayden at the Austin GP, and it’s also awesome that they retired #69 from the MotoGP class.
Klinger's Take: The other Webb showing us a real #wheeliewednesday.
Klinger's Take: Just when you though the JB10 memes were done...
Klinger's Take: Dear Mutha… This photoshop looks mighty goodlike.
Klinger's Take: Mini Cairoli on the way!
Klinger's Take: Metty is one tough dude.
Klinger's Take: Loop-out control module, activated.
Klinger's Non-moto Pick: A new training program working on balance and cardio.
chief_jubs
4/16/2019 9:59 PM
Love the social scoop every week!
ledger
4/16/2019 5:01 PM
Good stuff, and congrats to the Cairoli's.