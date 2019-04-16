Toggle

Social Scoop 2

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
4/16/2019 4:29 PM

Social Scoop

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's Take: You almost wish the race had been held on that day, just to see how it would have played out. 

 

GuyB's Take: Getting ready for the two-stroke race at Glen Helen

 

GuyB's Take: Lars on the gas. 2:20? Whoa. 

 

GuyB's Take: We’re looking forward to seeing Jason back in the mix.

 

GuyB's Take: Oh, ow. Our eyes are watering in sympathy.

 

GuyB's: Have you entered yet?

 

GuyB's Take: The nationals aren’t that far off, and Yamaha took advantage of a testing opportunity after the Denver race.

 

GuyB's Take: Thinking of our French friends in the paddock. We’d been lucky to visit there. What an amazing place.

Notre dame cathédrales paris on fire

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Footage of Dean Wilson’s crash. Unfortunately, he’ll miss the rest of Supercross, but at least the injuries weren’t worse.

Such a massive gut punch on Saturday. Just as I was gaining good momentum riding well, feeling good and chasing my first win things turned in the blink of an eye. Started off Denver topping free practice then went on to qualify P1 in qualifier 1. Qualifier 2 didn’t get the cleanest laps but ended with a 4th. On to the main event I was running around 7th on lap 7 moving forward and as I came around for the rhythm section I tripled in and something freak happened causing the bike to nose dive after I tripled in and pile driving me into the ground. The tough part of this is I have been trying so hard this year to be back where I need to be trying to get a job for next year. It’s tough just hoping to have a ride each year. 2nd part is people saying “wilson’s hurt again, big surprise there” when it was something that wasn’t my fault. It’s a tough pill To swallow.. I injured my shoulder and got a .contusion on my kidneys. Got MRI and good news is I dodged a bullet on my shoulder and I am just going to give it a few weeks of rest and therapy and see where we are at. Huge disappointment to end my SX season like this. Thanks to my whole team for everything and everybody checking in on me. I really appreciate it. I will be back.

Grant's Take: Pure skill. 

 

Grant's Take: Filthy Phil claimed his first win in Canada this past weekend! Awesome to see. 

 

Grant's Take: What Jason Anderson thinks his first day back on the Supercross track will look like...

 


Grant's Take: Full send!

Send it Sunday on another level ‼️ @erikkrahl

Grant's Take: It was awesome to see a tribute to Nicky Hayden at the Austin GP, and it’s also awesome that they retired #69 from the MotoGP class. 

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's Take: The other Webb showing us a real #wheeliewednesday. 

#wheeliewednesday

Klinger's Take: Just when you though the JB10 memes were done... 

 

Klinger's Take: Dear Mutha… This photoshop looks mighty goodlike. 

 

Klinger's Take: Mini Cairoli on the way!

 

Klinger's Take: Metty is one tough dude. 

Dear pinky finger: Sorry for putting you through the ringer the past round of MX. I wanted to avoid surgery. I hoped we .could get through it the natural way. But 2 weeks wasn’t enough...the hour of racing was not good! time to get a little titanium help. It was hard to hang on and it felt pretty sketchy but glad I got through the day with a 10th overall. To all my fans and supporters..bare with me. It’s been disappointing with an off-season back injury and now the broken pinky from turn one pile up. I’m a long way back.. but only looking forward! Gotta be in to win it. And I’m still in it Thanks to my @hondaracing_aus team, sponsors and my family for the incredible and endless support. Now, Let’s start climbing this mountain and get to the top! But first... time for a quick nap # #18days #rd4 @scmxclub

Klinger's Take: Loop-out control module, activated. 

 

Klinger's Non-moto Pick: A new training program working on balance and cardio.

 


