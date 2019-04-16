Social Scoop

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's Take: You almost wish the race had been held on that day, just to see how it would have played out.

GuyB's Take: Getting ready for the two-stroke race at Glen Helen

GuyB's Take: Lars on the gas. 2:20? Whoa.

GuyB's Take: We’re looking forward to seeing Jason back in the mix.

GuyB's Take: Oh, ow. Our eyes are watering in sympathy.

GuyB's: Have you entered yet?

GuyB's Take: The nationals aren’t that far off, and Yamaha took advantage of a testing opportunity after the Denver race.

GuyB's Take: Thinking of our French friends in the paddock. We’d been lucky to visit there. What an amazing place.

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Footage of Dean Wilson’s crash. Unfortunately, he’ll miss the rest of Supercross, but at least the injuries weren’t worse.

Grant's Take: Pure skill.

Grant's Take: Filthy Phil claimed his first win in Canada this past weekend! Awesome to see.

Grant's Take: What Jason Anderson thinks his first day back on the Supercross track will look like...





Grant's Take: Full send!

Grant's Take: It was awesome to see a tribute to Nicky Hayden at the Austin GP, and it’s also awesome that they retired #69 from the MotoGP class.

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's Take: The other Webb showing us a real #wheeliewednesday.

View this post on Instagram #wheeliewednesday A post shared by Cody Webb (@codywebb2) on Apr 10, 2019 at 11:05am PDT

Klinger's Take: Just when you though the JB10 memes were done...

Klinger's Take: Dear Mutha… This photoshop looks mighty goodlike.

Klinger's Take: Mini Cairoli on the way!

Klinger's Take: Metty is one tough dude.

Klinger's Take: Loop-out control module, activated.

Klinger's Non-moto Pick: A new training program working on balance and cardio.



